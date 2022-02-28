IPL 2022 Auction: 3 of KKR's Indian players to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2022 squad is promising to say the least. In theory, the roster appears to be a good mix of depth and balance. But what remains to be seen is how the team will use this advantage to clinch their third title.

KKR was one of the few teams who retained more than a few cricketers as the league kickstarted with a thrilling two-day auction. Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer's services were acquired for ₹12, ₹8, ₹6, and ₹8 crores, respectively.

On that note, here's a quick look at three Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming league matches.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy will be KKR's trump card again

The leg-break bowler possibly cemented his spot in the KKR playing XI when he helped his side register a 56-run win against DC. The impressive five-wicket haul was just the start.

In the 123 overs he has sent down in the IPL thus far, Chakravarthy has picked up 36 wickets with a bowling average of 23.31. Once hailed as India's mystery spinner, Kolkata will hope he continues to deliver.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

It appears Kolkata's head honchos knew what they were doing when they went for a whopping ₹12.25 crore to acquire Shreyas Iyer's services. After his heroics in the SL series, it is evident that he will be one of the key players to watch out for in the tournament.

Over the years, Iyer has opened quite a few IPL innings and batted down the order as well. Statistically, though, he has been most successful as the first drop. In 41 matches, he has put up an impressive 1134 runs on the board, with a top score of 93 and strike rate of 125.44.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer is a pace-bowling all-rounder whose explosive performances in last year's IPL matches earned him a spot in the Indian cricket team. His game awareness and power-hitting capabilities left selectors so impressed that he made the national squad in double-quick time.

He opened in 10 matches for the side, scoring 370 runs with a strike rate of 128.27. making it easy to see why KKR retained one of the most promising players in the squad.

Edited by Parimal