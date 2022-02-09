IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who can open with Venkatesh Iyer for KKR 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will head into the IPL 2022 mega auction looking for a tested opener to partner Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the order.

Incidentally, Iyer shot to fame in the second phase of IPL 2021, scoring 370 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.11, including three fifties.

Riding on his superlative batting performances, the Knight Riders made it to the final of the competition before losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

Iyer's all-round performance compelled KKR to retain the young all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh. However, they will be in search of another opener who can compliment Venkatesh Iyer at the top.

With plenty of options on offer, let's take a look at three players who can open with Venkatesh Iyer.

The England cricketer is one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball at present. When he gets going, Bairstow can murder any bowling attack.

The 32-year-old right-handed batter has done it many times for England and has also showcased his talent while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bairstow has amassed 1038 runs in 28 IPL matches at an average of 41.52, including a century and seven fifties.

KKR would want a hard-hitting batter at the top and Jonny Bairstow fits the bill perfectly. With a base price of INR 1.5 crore, the Kolkata-based franchise might target the Englishman in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#2 Aiden Markram

EAiden Markram

Aiden Markram has managed to establish himself as a good T20 batter after his recent exploits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Proteas cricketer finished as South Africa's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, averaging 54 from five matches.

With Kolkata looking for a batter who can play according to the situation and complement Venkatesh Iyer well, Markram would be a handy option. A classical right-handed batter, the 27-year-old can also shift gears and hit the big sixes.

He is also a very handy off-spin bowler and has a happy knack for breaking partnerships. He has prior experience playing in the IPL, having represented Punjab Kings last season.

With a base price of INR 1 crore, Markram would be a good buy for the Kolkata Knight Riders as a top-order batter.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#JosButtler #RishabhPant #QuintondeKock You can take only one of these wicket-keeper batters for your T20 team, who are you picking? 🤔 You can take only one of these wicket-keeper batters for your T20 team, who are you picking? 🤔#JosButtler #RishabhPant #QuintondeKock https://t.co/TeJlh6PCVn

Quinton de Kock is arguably one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket at present.

He is an option KKR will certainly have a look at, considering de Kock will be available for the entire IPL. A proven customer, the 29-year-old has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up for the last couple of years, leading their batting unit.

The southpaw has aggregated 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31.33, including one hundred and 16 fifties.

Also Read Article Continues below

KKR will have their opening problem sorted if they manage to rope in Quinton de Kock, who has a base price of INR 2 crore.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar