IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who can be solid No. 3 for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking for an upgraded roster during the IPL 2022 auction. One of their concerns will be to address their No. 3 concerns ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

SRH are coming off a torrid IPL 2021 and will hope to turn their fortunes around with Kane Williamson as their new skipper. However, for a side that is looking to build a formidable unit, having a solid No. 3 will be a top priority.

Ahead of the upcoming paddle battle, we take a look at the key players the franchise can target to play in that position.

#1 Ishan Kishan will be their perfect No. 3 if they can bag him in the IPL 2022 Auction

Jharkand batter Ishan Kishan has been a formidable player in the IPL and his stint with the Mumbai Indians is more than ample proof. Kishan has 1452 IPL runs from 61 games at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.34.

The left-hand batter has evolved over the years and has added a lot more shot-making to his repertoire. Kishan will be a perfect No. 3 and one for the future if Hyderabad can acquire him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Steve Smith

The Australian has had success in the marquee tournament over the years and also comes with the experience of leading a side. Smith was bought for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction by Delhi Capitals, and was in and out of the playing XI.

Smith has played 103 IPL games and propped up 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and a strike rate of 128.09. His penchant for big runs and his ability to play long innings makes him an ideal No. 3 for SRH to acquire during the auction.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

This might seem unlikely considering reports of Shreyas Iyer looking at a captaincy role. However, if the side manages to rope him in as a key player, Iyer fits the bill as the man who can claim the spot.

His ability to hit the ball long and hard while also meticulously building the innings makes him another option for Hyderabad to look for at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Iyer has played 87 IPL matches and has aggregated 2375 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 123.96.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava