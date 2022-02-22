IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players RCB can use as floaters in the tournament

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made certain points quite clear following the conclusion of the IPL 2022 Auction. From hinting at Faf du Plessis as their next skipper to planning to use Dinesh Karthik as their designated No. 6, they've been churning out the news.

That said, in a high-octane and unpredictable tournament, things have changed and Bangalore will look to make changes based on the situation. They've done so in the past by promoting their bowling all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed in IPL 2020 and 2021.

Ahead of the marquee tournament that sees RCB look to bag the elusive trophy, we take a look at three players they can use as floaters.

#1 Shahbaz Ahmed can be one of RCB's options

Known for hitting the ball long and hard, Shahbaz Ahmed can be shuffled up or down the order based on the game scenario. Although he bats at No. 6 and 7, RCB did use him at No. 3 only once to have that experiment fail.

However, his willingness to pad up and walk out will serve as a boost to the batting lineup. With the right temperament that he can develop, Ahmed could be one of the floaters for the side in IPL 2022.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is another quality all-rounder who can bat at any position irrespective of the situation. He was one of the moolah-rakers at the IPL 2022 Auction, going for over ₹10 crores and is more than handy with the bat.

He has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking and also putting away loose deliveries. Hence, Hasaranga can be pushed anywhere between No. 3 or No. 6.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Here's a look at the runs Dinesh Karthik has scored batting between No. 3 and No. 6 according to Howstat.

Batting position Runs Average SR No.3 745 26.61 121.93 No.4 1315 24.81 130.98 No.5 1313 26.26 124.45 No.6 608 27.64 149.02

He certainly won't bat at No. 4 since Glenn Maxwell is a lock to bat at that position. But Karthik can certainly be a solid bet to bat at any of the other three positions.

Bangalore could change their stance and send Karthik to bat at No. 5. This will ensure the batter can drop the anchor and later accelerate. He may not be the demolisher he was during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, but that's not to say he's done.

