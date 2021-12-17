IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who could return to KKR after a gap of more than 5 years

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) qualified for the IPL 2021 final but failed to win the trophy as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. The franchise owners would have been happy with the team's second-place finish given that KKR had not made it to the IPL final even once since 2014.

Interestingly though, KKR have released their IPL 2021 captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. They have retained a quartet of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV and Venkatesh Iyer. The Kolkata-based franchise has focused more on all-rounders and mystery spinners in their retention.

The Knight Riders let go of a majority of their star cricketers before the mega auction, a few of whom they will aim to re-sign at the mega auction. KKR could also consider buying some of their former stars again at the upcoming auction.

On that note, here are three players who could return to KKR in 2022 after a gap of more than five years.

#1 Moises Henriques - Played last match for KKR in IPL 2009

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009. It was the only season he played for the Kolkata-based franchise. Henriques played four matches for KKR, where he scored 38 runs and picked up two wickets.

The Portugal-born player is much more experienced now. Henriques had a decent outing with the Punjab Kings last season, scalping four wickets in as many matches in addition to scoring 31 runs. The all-rounder has done well in the BBL as well, scoring 2104 runs in 91 matches along with 18 scalps.

KKR will have to sign a back-up overseas all-rounder for Andre Russell and Moises Henriques could be a decent pick.

#2 Ishant Sharma - Played last match for KKR in IPL 2010

Ishant Sharma is one of the most experienced Indian cricketers

Ishant Sharma was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the first three IPL seasons. He donned the KKR jersey in 31 matches, scalping 25 wickets at a strike rate of close to 26.

Sharma lost his form in white-ball cricket thereafter, but in the final phase of the last decade, he performed well for the Delhi Capitals (DC). In 17 matches, the right-arm pacer picked up 14 wickets and bowled three maiden overs for DC.

KKR need an experienced pacer to lead their fast-bowling attack, and Ishant Sharma could be that man.

#3 Chris Gayle - Played last match for KKR in IPL 2010

Another veteran cricketer to feature on the list is Chris Gayle. The West Indies opener is still one of the most feared batters in T20 cricket. Many fans will remember that Gayle began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009.

He played a couple of seasons for KKR, aggregating 463 runs at a strike rate of more than 140. Gayle broke many IPL records after leaving the Kolkata-based franchise.

The Caribbean star turned up for the Punjab Kings last season but did not get an opportunity to play as a regular opener.

KKR have released Shubman Gill ahead of the mega auction. If they fail to re-sign him, they could go for their former player Chris Gayle, who could form an explosive opening partnership with Venkatesh Iyer.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee