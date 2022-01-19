IPL 2022 auction: 3 players who could complement Jasprit Bumrah for the Mumbai Indians 

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the Mumbai Indians bowling unit. The team management's task at the IPL 2022 auction is to provide him with an able pacer to share his workload. The previous season saw Trent Boult share the new ball and the death-over bowling with Bumrah.

With Mumbai retaining skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and Bumrah, the idea is to build a formidable bowling roster that will be their top task.

With some big names opting out of the IPL, we take a look at some of the most prominent names who can be targeted during the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Mitchell Starc

While he has had a stop-start stop journey in the marquee tournament, Starc is a major threat in the shorter format — the perfect demonstration of what was seen in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Starc has 34 wickets in the IPL from 27 games at an average of 20.38 and an impressive economy of 7.17. His variations and adaptability make him one of the bowlers Mumbai can acquire during the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is another dependable Australian quick who has tasted success in the IPL. He is the bowling all-rounder every team needs. Starc's ability to crank up the pace and control it per situation makes him an asset that Mumbai can splurge on during the IPL 2022 auction.

Cummins has played for Mumbai before and also had stints with Kolkata and Delhi. He has 38 wickets from 34 games at an average of 30.13 and an economy rate of 8.24.

#1 Trent Boult

Buying Trent Boult back isn't a bad idea. He can be a steal during the auction and is familiar with MI's bowling template. Boult has also bowled in tandem with Bumrah in the past and the pair will have good chemistry.

Boult has 76 wickets in the IPL from 67 matches. He averages 26.09 with the ball and his subtle variations have seen him get the better of batters.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar