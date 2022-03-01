IPL 2022 Auction: 3 RCB players who can be their dark horses 

Depth is the word to associate with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after they wrapped up acquiring a 21-member squad during the IPL 2022 Auction.

They have their big names and at least eight of the playing XI are penciled in, leaving less room for most games. In a way, this serves as motivation for the remainder of the squad to put in the effort and break into the playing XI.

A look at their IPL squad helps in trying to explain our point: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

The above list has some names that may find it hard to make the playing XI. This is unless there are major setbacks for the side in the form of unavailability, injury or lack of form.

Ahead of the start of the new edition, we look at some of the dark horses that can emerge for the side.

#1 Will Luvnith Sisodia be RCB's darkhorse?

The Karnataka batter, who also doubles up as a gloveman, has some staggering numbers in the domestic circuit. His 312 runs off just 129 balls in a corporate one-day tournament raised some eyebrows.

Per our records, the 21-year-old put on a show with the bat during the BCCI U25 Trophy, where he finished with the third-highest strike rate. He slammed as many as 12 boundaries and seven sixes. He also recorded the highest strike rate - 231.57 - in the powerplay of the tournament.

All this helps in making the case for RCB's No. 3, a void that still plagues them heading into the IPL. With Dinesh Karthik likely to don the keeper's gloves, Sisodia has all the shots in the game to be their solid No. 3.

#2 Siddharth Kaul's comeback season?

It was a quiet IPL 2021 for former SRH quick Siddharth Kaul. However, the unavailability of the Aussie bowlers might mean that RCB may play an extra Indian player and Kaul would be one of the players making the XI.

His experience holds him in good stead and he is the sort of bowler who maintains momentum when he gains it. He has 58 wickets from 54 IPL matches at an average of 29.24 and an economy of 8.59.

Should he hit his straps early on in the season, he might emerge as one of the unexpected heroes for the side.

#3 Aneeshwar Gautam

One of the U-19 stars who made a splash, the left-arm tweaker just might be in the reckoning primarily due to his skill. He will be one of the players who has the chance to impress in the practice sessions and grab a game for himself.

Aneeshwar Gautam comes with the promise of high potential, something that the RCB's scouting talent vouch for. Only time will tell if he spins his way into the playing XI.

