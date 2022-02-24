IPL 2022 Auction: 3 RCB seamers who may replace Josh Hazlewood in the initial stages of the tournament

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will miss out on the services of their Australian recruits — Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, and Josh Hazlewood for at least the first couple of games.

Per Cricbuzz's report, David Warner, Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, despite not playing the limited-overs series against Pakistan, starting March 29, will miss the first week of the IPL.

This is due to Cricket Australia’s policy of not allowing their contracted players to participate in other tournaments while the national team is actively playing.

This opens up a couple of opportunities for some of the quicks in the side to make their mark.

Ahead of the start of the marquee tournament, we take a look at 3 bowlers who can replace Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood.

#1 Siddharth Kaul likely to partner Mohammed Siraj for RCB

Siddharth Kaul has been on the IPL circuit for some time now and has had quite a few successful games while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He's picked up 58 wickets from 54 games at an economy of 8.59.

Despite the expensive ER, Kaul is not an easy customer to get away with and will likely be one of the bowlers sharing the ball with Mohammed Siraj largely due to his experience in the tournament.

#2 David Willey

Left-arm quick David Willey is one of those English players keen to make a mark in the IPL. Should he be picked in Hazlewood's absence, he will look to take an international player spot in the RCB playing XI and provide a happy headache for the side when the Aussie quick returns.

Willey may have just three IPL games and two wickets to his credit, but he does come with adaptability as one of his biggest strengths. Willey has 38 wickets from 32 T20I games for England at an average of 22.47.

#3 Chama Milind

Should RCB stick to just three foreign players — Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen and Wanindu Hasarang before their Australian imports arrive, the young and impressive Chama Milind might just get the go-ahead as well.

Although he will be looked at as a rookie, Milind's pace has garnered quite the chatter in the domestic circuit and that could be one of the reasons why he may land himself in the playing XI.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava