IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Ben Stokes must play for SRH

Having missed out on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 action due to a fractured finger, Ben Stokes looks all set to return for the 2022 season. The Rajasthan Royals superstar was left off the team's retention list for IPL 2022. He will now go under the hammer during a mega auction in mid-February in the hope of finding a new franchise.

Hailed as one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket, Stokes surely possesses some serious talent. His previous IPL performances have not been a true reflection of his abilities.

Franchises will still hope that he can bring out his A-game for their side. With the skill to contribute with both bat and ball, Stokes is one of the few fast-bowling all-rounders playing in the IPL.

SRH could buy Ben Stokes in the IPL 2022 auction

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), as a franchise, are going through a rough patch. With David Warner and Rashid Khan no longer a part of the Orange Army, the franchise will look to rebuild around Kane Williamson going forward.

Having retained youngsters like Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, they will definitely be on the lookout for some established players at the auction.

Given Stokes' skillset, there's a good possibility that the Hyderabad-based franchise may bid for him. In this article we discuss three reasons why it's a good decision for SRH to go for Ben Stokes

#1 Ben Stokes can assist Kane Williamson in leading the side

Kane Williamson could use Stokes' experience in rebuilding the SRH franchise

With Warner and Rashid gone, SRH will need senior players to form a think-tank of the team and lead by example. With a huge amount of experience in big-match situations, Stokes is someone who has been around for a while now.

Given that all franchises will look to acquire young talent at auction, SRH will look to sign a few senior folks to lead the path for them. Stokes might be a perfect fit here, and thus might be viewed by SRH as a very strong prospect.

#2 Ben Stokes' all-round skills will bring a new dimension to SRH

Ben Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders today

Stokes, with his match-winning ablities, can be a huge asset for SRH going forward. He has the ability to float in the batting order and bowl four overs every game. He is also one of the best fielders in international cricket.

Stokes can bring the perfect balance that SRH may need to resurrect themselves after a forgettable 2021 season.

#3 Ben Stokes can be a long-term asset

Stokes (30) has many years of cricket left in him

At just 30-year-old, Stokes has quite a few playing years ahead of him. With franchises looking to invest in players for the long term, Stokes might just make the cut. Having performed reasonably well for England and Rajasthan Royals over the years, he certainly has nothing to prove.

Having featured in the IPL for four complete seasons now, Stokes has great IPL experience up his sleeves. With a new home in SRH, he might just be able to find the perfect match for himself in order to play to his true potential.

Edited by Aditya Singh