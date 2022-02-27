IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Robin Uthappa must open for CSK

Robin Uthappa will don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey for the second season in a row. The stylish veteran batter was picked up for ₹2 cr in the IPL auction. A quick look at the roster suggests that he may play more games this time around for the franchise.

In the four games he played in IPL 2021, Uthappa notched up 115 runs at a strike rate of 136.9 — including a pivotal 63 against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. He has been around since the inception of the league and is somewhat of a journeyman, playing for more than three teams.

Starting off with the Mumbai Indians (MI), he later played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then went on to play for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI). Uthappa then joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before landing up in CSK.

An innovative player who can also whip up textbook cricket shots, Uthappa will be a sure starter in the absence of Chennai's talisman Suresh Raina. Ahead of the start of the new edition, let's look at three reasons why he's best suited to open for CSK.

#1 Robin Uthappa's experience: A massive plus for CSK

Uthappa has 193 matches to his credit and is ninth on the list of players with most runs in the IPL. He has 4722 runs at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 130.15. In 2014, he was a vital cog in Kolkata's title-winning run.

The former India international amassed 660 runs from 16 matches that season, averaging 44.00 and boasting a strike rate of 137.79. CSK will benefit from having an experienced batter like Uthappa expressing himself at the top of the order.

#2 Ability to switch gears effortlessly

Such has been the style of Uthappa's batting over the years that it's hard to predict which mode he will adopt in a certain innings. His ability to go big during the powerplay and the death overs, as well as the skill to find gaps in the middle overs, makes him a good choice for an opener.

Uthappa's penchant for playing long innings makes him another asset for CSK and an apt replacement for Faf du Plessis, who is now part of the RCB ranks.

#3 Helps push Ambati Rayudu up the order

With Raina not in the fold, Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali — two of CSK's pivotal middle-order batters — will move up the order. Rayudu, in particular, has demonstrated his skill of keeping the tempo of the innings high.

Rather than trying an inexperienced Devon Conway, Uthappa, at the top with Gaikwad, will strengthen Chennai's middle order. The two batters can set the tone for the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to tee off.

