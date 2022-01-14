IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why Jonny Bairstow will be a good fit for the Rajasthan Royals

With the IPL 2022 auction getting closer and closer, teams have already made a beeline for certain players. English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow will be one of the international imports that franchises will look to acquire.

Bairstow has had some successful outings in the marquee tournament. He's stacked up 1038 runs from 28 games at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19. Bairstow was an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order and will be one of the openers in demand when the auction gets underway.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three reasons why Bairstow will be a good fit for the Rajasthan Royals.

#1 Bairstow can be a steal in the IPL 2022 auction

Expect at least four teams to bid for the English cricketer. Rajasthan Royals could be among those that will benefit from acquiring the gloveman. Although the side has a settled top 3, Bairstow could be their middle-order anchor.

With the ability to switch gears effortlessly, Bairstow, for a reasonable price during the IPL 2022 auction, will be a steal for Rajasthan,

#2 Backup gloveman

With Jos Butler being their primary wicketkeeper, Bairstow can be their second option. With Sanju Samson taking over captaincy duties, two keepers who are no slouches with the bat work better for the side.

What Bairstow brings to the table is also some sharp fielding. Known to be a safe pair of hands, Bairstow can be counted on to patrol the deep in the death overs.

#3 Consistent and reliable

The Royals lacked both of these qualities in the IPL 2021 edition of the IPL. They will be keen to make sure they build a roster with players who are dependable and consistent this time around. Bairstow has come good on both counts as he has previously proved during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It wouldn't be a bad idea for Rajasthan to have a mature batter in their ranks — a move that will make them smart buyers in the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar