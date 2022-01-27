IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why KL Rahul is leading Lucknow Super Giants is a win-win for both parties

Lucknow Super Giants and KL Rahul were making headlines well before the IPL 2022 Auction. The franchise had expressed keen interest in making the Karnataka batter their skipper for the foreseeable future and eventually bagged him for a whopping INR 17 Cr. He is now the highest-paid player in the IPL across seasons, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli.

It was understandable why Lucknow wanted Rahul. He was out there at the auction having expressed his desire to move on from the Punjab Kings. He has been one of the more consistent superstars for India in the recent past (captaincy and the tour of South Africa aside).

The logic was simple - Rahul is a multi-dimensional cricketer. Former India skipper Gautam Gambhir, a two-time IPL winner, is serving as the mentor of the side. He called it a no-brainer to have the player leading the new franchise.

Gambhir told Star Sports:

"He's a work in progress, he keeps (wicket) and he opens the batting. He has consistently been a phenomenal run-scorer. And what's better than someone who gives you three things?"

On that note, let's look at three reasons why making KL Rahul skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction is a good choice with both sides emerging winners.

#1 Has a chance to be a key decision-maker during the IPL 2022 Auction

Every captain has a say in building the sort of roster he would want in order to win a title. The IPL 2022 Auction will see some big names going into the pool and that gives KL Rahul a chance to sit down and do his own research. He can try to convince the management to sign some players who he feels can help the team go the distance.

He may not make the right decisions all the time, but as Gambhir puts it, he is still a work in progress. That gives him an opportunity to learn something he can use when he does eventually don the skipper's cap in international cricket for India.

#2 Leads from the front with the bat

Rahul's last two IPL's for Punjab have yielded 600+ runs and that is testimony of how he shoulders his responsibility. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to lead the side to a title. But his skills as a batter were on full display as he notched up one scintillating innings after another.

He will look to continue his rich vein of form and have a solid support system to finish off where he starts. He can provide the start his side will look for and the assembled squad from the IPL 2022 Auction can play their roles around him.

#3 KL Rahul's chance to be one for the future, even for India

Also Read Article Continues below

Earmarked and tested as skipper for India already, KL Rahul has a chance to be one of those players who can lead Lucknow to greatness. He has the skills, the maturity and the game awareness. Given a good run, he will have a chance to create his own legacy for franchise and country.

Edited by Aditya Singh