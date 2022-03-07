IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why MI buying Jofra Archer was a neat move

Mumbai Indians (MI) raised eyebrows when they bagged English quick Jofra Archer during the mega event for ₹8 crores during the IPL 2022 auction last month.

Needless to say, the reactions on social media were mixed. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer last played international cricket against India on March 20, 2021.

Speaking about his acquisition, Mumbai's director of cricket operations, former Indian seamer Zaheer Khan explained that it was team owner Akash Ambani's dream to see Jasprit Bumrah and Archer bowl in tandem. He said:

"All of us are looking forward to seeing the partnership of two world-class bowlers in Boom and Jofra."

We look at why the Mumbai Indians made a smart move and edged out other franchises to bag Archer.

#1 A future investment MI hopes will pay off

Jofra Archer's elbow issues and recovery means he will sit out of MI's IPL 2022 campaign. However, with the English player slated to make a full recovery over the next few months, he will be an asset to the side, sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah.

Archer has been phenomenal right at the start and death overs with his subtle variations, something that the franchise will hope to be enough after losing out to Kiwi seamer Trent Boult.

#2 Archer's influence in the dressing room

Whether he interacts with the team virtually or sits with the squad in person, Archer has a lot to offer, especially for the young and inexperienced bowlers in the side. Archer's experience playing for RR means he's no stranger to the marquee tournament. His overseas T20 exploits just add to the fact that he will be insightful for the side.

It shouldn't come as a surprise if MI fly him down to spend time with the team on the sidelines.

#3 Staving off competition

While the initial paddle battle was between Mumbai and RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined the fray. But, both the Royals and the Sunrisers pulled out after MI touched the ₹8 crore-mark.

What Mumbai did was to effectively stave off the competition and ensure that Archer would be in their dugout suiting up for the side in IPL 2023.

Archer has a stellar record in the IPL. Having made his debut in IPL 2018, he has played 35 matches, picking up 46 wickets at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 7.13.

