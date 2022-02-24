3 reasons why PBKS would be pleased with their performance in IPL 2022 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased a total of 23 players at the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

The franchise had retained only two players ahead of the auction - Mayank Agarwal for Rs 14 crore and Arshdeep Singh for Rs 4 crore. Thus, they headed to the bidding table with the largest purse of Rs 72 crore.

At the auction, England’s big-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone was their most expensive pick. PBKS shelled out Rs 11.5 crore for him. They also purchased experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crore and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow for Rs 6.75 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: Why PBKS must be happy

Punjab had a forgettable IPL campaign last season, as they failed to qualify for the playoffs yet again. However, they have made a positive start in the build-up to the 2022 edition by doing well at the mega auction.

Here’s a look at three reasons why PBKS would be pleased with the performance at the auction.

#1 Finding a suitable replacement for KL Rahul

Even though Punjab failed as a team, KL Rahul did an excellent job for them at the top of the order. In the last three seasons, he amassed 593, 670 and 626 runs respectively. Moreover, Rahul formed an excellent opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal. Hence, when the former decided not to continue with PBKS, it was a massive setback for the franchise.

One of the major tasks for Punjab at the auction was finding a suitable replacement opening partner for Agarwal. They couldn’t have done a lot better than picking Shikhar Dhawan.

The seasoned Indian opener has been in excellent form in the IPL over the years, especially in the last few seasons. He smashed 618 runs in 17 games for Delhi Capitals in 2020. During the course of the edition, he became the first player to register consecutive hundreds in competition history.

Last year as well, Dhawan managed an impressive tally of 587 runs in 16 games for the same franchise. Although he’s 36, the left-hander has looked in fine form, and was Team India’s most consistent batter in the ODI series in South Africa. Dhawan’s presence at the top would also give PBKS a left-right combination, which can often work to a batting side’s advantage.

#2 Picking a game-changing pacer in Kagiso Rabada

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has an excellent record in the IPL. In 50 games, he has claimed 76 wickets at a strike rate of 15 and an average of 20.52. The pacer took 25 wickets in 12 games during the IPL 2019 season, and 30 in 17 in the 2020 edition. Last year, he was off the boil, but still managed 15 wickets for Delhi Capitals (DC) in as many games.

When in form, Rabada can deliver toe-crushing yorkers and unplayable bouncers. That is one of the primary reasons why he picks up a lot of wickets. In recent IPL seasons, PBKS have had Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh as their main pace bowlers. Shami did a decent job before being released, but Punjab will undoubtedly have high hopes from Rabada.

After enduring a lean patch, the 26-year-old rediscovered his form with some terrific bowling performances in the Test series against India at home. He was the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps in three matches at an average of 19.05. Rabada should be high on confidence heading into IPL 2022, and PBKS will be keen to benefit from the same.

#3 X-factor players

PBKS picked two players at the auction who can be X factors for the team. England’s aggressive big-hitter Liam Livingstone has the ability to win matches single-handedly with the bat. The 28-year-old did not have a memorable IPL 2021 campaign for Rajasthan Royals, managing only 42 runs in five games. However, he has been a different player since then.

Livingstone clobbered 103 off only 43 deliveries in a T20I against Pakistan in Nottingham last year, a spectacular display of monster-hitting featuring nine sixes. He was also the leading run-getter in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, smacking 348 runs in nine games for Birmingham Phoenix at a strike rate of 178.46.

Apart from his batting prowess, Livingstone can bowl useful off-spin and leg-spin as well.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan is another player who has an X-factor about him.

A player similar to Livingstone, Khan is a fierce striker of the cricket ball, and has been in sensational form in domestic cricket. His 15-ball 33 lifted Tamil Nadu to an improbable win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year. He has carried on his great form from there.

Recently, in the Round 1 Ranji Trophy game against Delhi, he slammed 194 off 148 deliveries. Cliched as it may sound, when Shahrukh Khan hits the ball, it stays hit.

