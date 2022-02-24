IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why RCB are title contenders 

It's early really, way too early to even speculate if the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can win IPL 2022. But there are reasons why they can once the tournament gets underway.

The mega auction saw a new-look RCB roster without the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal but gained some experienced campaigners in Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis. Their 22-member squad was a blend of youth and experience.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Here's a quick look at why RCB, who look formidable on paper, are bonafide title contenders.

#1 RCB boast of a well-rounded squad

The likes of Virat Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been batters who know a thing or two about absorbing pressure and have played in the IPL for almost a decade.

Adding promising and motivated talent in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood to the side, they are a team that's gunning to win and that serves as a boost for the side.

Although this was a side that heavily relied on the big duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers over the last few seasons, the current roster is all about balance and players pulling their weight.

This season will be all about consistency for RCB, a factor this squad will look to maintain in IPL 2022.

#2 A rather competitive bowling unit

Traditionally, the franchise never had a solid bowling attack to complement their world-class batting unit. With Siraj and Hazlelwood sharing the new ball, they are assured of eight decent overs, especially in the powerplay.

Hasranaga, Shahbaz Ahmed and Karn Sharma will add teeth to the spin department, while Harshal Patel will be their mid and death-overs specialist. The likes of Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind and David Willey add more depth to the squad, making them a tough bowling side to beat.

#3 A captaincy-free Virat Kohli

Should RCB name Faf du Plessis as their skipper, it will free up Virat Kohli and allow him to express himself rather freely. It would also mean the side will have something new on the table from their new captain.

Du Plessis led South Africa in 36 Tests, 39 ODIs and 40 T20Is, of which South Africa won 18, 28 and 25, respectively. That's a 62.5% win career. He's 11th on the all-time list of skippers who have won the most T20Is.

Like Kohli, Du Plessis is aggressive in his approach as a skipper and tactically better. This could perhaps be the break the side has been looking for.

