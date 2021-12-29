IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why Shardul Thakur will go for big bucks

Shardul Thakur has made a name for himself with his fantastic performances in the last few years. The 30-year-old from Maharashtra was the highest wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 and helped CSK win their fourth IPL title.

Apart from his excellent performances for the Chennai Super Kings, Shardul Thakur was also in the headlines for his innings against England and Australia in Test cricket. The Indian star proved himself as an all-rounder who does not fear any opponent.

Due to the IPL 2022 mega auction rules, the Chennai Super Kings had to release Shardul Thakur. The Chennai-based franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of Thakur from the Indian contingent.

At the previous mega auction, Thakur earned a contract worth ₹2.60 crores from the Chennai Super Kings. Here are three reasons why the Indian all-rounder will receive an even bigger deal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Shardul Thakur is a wicket-taking bowler

Shardul Thakur picked up wickets consistently for the Chennai Super Kings the previous IPL season.

One of the primary reasons behind the Chennai Super Kings' success in IPL 2021 was Shardul Thakur's consistency in the bowling department. The right-arm pacer would provide breakthroughs to the team when the Super Kings needed it the most.

Even in the IPL 2021 final, Thakur ended the dominant opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill to help CSK become champions. Thakur had done the same on multiple times in the tournament before.

Since wicket-taking bowlers are always in demand in a tournament like the IPL, Shardul Thakur should fetch the big bucks.

#2 Shardul Thakur has shown promise as a batter

Shardul Thakur has proven himself as a reliable bowling all-rounder in Test cricket but he is yet to do so in the IPL. The Chennai Super Kings had many options available in their batting unit, which is why Thakur never got a proper chance to showcase his talent.

In 48 matches for CSK, Thakur scored only 46 runs, with his highest score being 15*. Looking at his performances with the willow for India, cricket fans can consider him a proper bowling all-rounder at the moment.

It should not be a surprise if Thakur bats in the Top 7 of the batting order of the team that signs him at the 2022 IPL auction. Since he can smash big hits, Thakur could get a massive contract at the mega auction.

#1 Many franchises need an Indian all-rounder

While the Chennai Super Kings have retained all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali ahead of the 2022 IPL auction, most of the other franchises do not have all-rounders in their squad as of now.

Teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad need an experienced all-rounder. The two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will also look to add an Indian name in their all-rounders' section while the Chennai Super Kings will try to get Shardul Thakur back in their squad.

Even the Mumbai Indians may bid for Thakur. Fans should note that MI bid ₹2.40 crores for the Maharashtra star in 2018 before CSK signed him for ₹2.60 crores. MI have released Hardik Pandya from their squad. According to reports, Hardik could be approached by the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of the mega auction.

With so many franchises requiring a player like Shardul Thakur, it goes without saying that he will be one of the most expensive picks at the mega auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar