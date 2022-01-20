IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why SRH will target Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal will be one of the openers in demand during the IPL 2022 Auction after making a splash in the 2021 and 2021 editions. And franchises, including his former and first team — the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be keen to sign up for his services.

Padikkal has been one of the more successful openers, scoring 884 runs from 29 IPL games at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 125.04. The Karnataka batter was a constant opener alongside former skipper Virat Kohli.

RCB fans will hope to see the side buy him back, there will be other teams that will throw some hail marys to get him on their side.

One of the franchises that will be keen to bag Padikkal will be Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a dismal IPL in 2021 and the departure of David Warner, the franchise is in dire need of a rebuild. With that said, here are three reasons why the Sunrisers will target the youngster.

#1 SRH will look for solid opener during IPL 2022 Auction and Devdutt Padikkal fits the bill

With David Warner not part of the side and Jonny Bairstow/Manish Pandey not retained, Devdutt Padikkal will be seen as a long-term prospect. His ability to play the long game and take it deep makes him a valuable asset and also showcases the high price he places on his wicket.

Padikkal has been known to be a fearless southpaw, taking on the bowlers in the powerplay during his stint with Bangalore and SRH will look for something similar in their openers. Padikkal to SRH during the IPL 2022 Auction would be a great signing.

#2 One for their future

Like Warner, Padikkal will be seen as the face of the franchise in the long run. Padikkal is also in the perfect age group where he can be molded into a better version of what he is now and with Simon Katich, who worked with RCB, will be aware of what Padikkal brings to the table.

This makes for another reason why SRH will target Padikkal during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Live wire on the field

Also Read Article Continues below

Padikkal's athleticism and brilliant fielding makes him a live wire on the field and the young gun is a safe pair of hands on the field. SRH, now missing Manish Pandey and Warner, who were some of their best fielders, will be happy as Padikkal can easily stem some runs coming from boundaries.

Edited by Arnav