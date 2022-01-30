IPL 2022 Auction: 3 spinners that Mumbai Indians must acquire

The upcoming IPL 2022 Auction will see the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, look to construct a bowling unit from scratch.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the franchise let go of the rest of the bowling unit and have their task cut out as they take part in the paddle battle that's looming.

The spin department requires an overhaul and the side will look to buy and reacquire some of the key tweakers who have played for the franchise earlier.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 Auctions, we take a look at three spinners Mumbai must target.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal can make a comeback for the side in the IPL 2022 Auction

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played for the Mumbai Indians before being lapped up by RCB and cementing himself as their main bowler over the next few seasons.

Chahal has been a potent weapon for RCB, picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.28. While he might cost an arm and a leg for teams, Mumbai will have a massive boost in their spin department if they acquire the Haryana leggie during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Rahul Chahar

One of the players primed to be bought back by the franchise. Rahul Chahar's exploits for Mumbai saw him make his way into the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He's played 42 games, picking up 43 wickets at an average of 25.98 and an economy rate of 7.45. Chahar will be a smart buy for the team at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

The Mumbai thinktank will follow Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in brilliant form throughout the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021.

He was among the wickets and also scored crucial runs for his side although Bangladesh failed to continue their form in the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

Shakib has played 71 games and picked up 63 wickets at an average of 29.19 and an economy of 7.44. With his ability to play long innings, the Bangladesh star will be one of the spinners MI must target.

