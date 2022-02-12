IPL 2022 Auction: 3 strategies for CSK heading into the mega event

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the IPL 2022 mega auction hoping to rebuild a winning side that can retain the title.

The IPL 2022 auction is set to be held today and tomorrow in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer in the IPL auction 2022, with 10 franchises vying to fill up their squads.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced



A total of 217 players can end up being purchased at the IPL 2022 auction, if all teams fill up their squads to the maximum limit of 25 players. So far, 33 players have been either retained by the existing franchise or drafted by the two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

CSK have always been good at auctions, and that has reflected in the fact that they have won four IPL titles. Only Mumbai Indians, with five trophies, have a better record in the league.

They have retained their charismatic captain MS Dhoni, star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali and the dashing opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last year, pipping Faf du Plessis by a single run.

They have a purse of Rs 48 crore to spend, going into the IPL 2022 auction.

CSK always have solid plans, going into an IPL auction, and this year too, they are set to have certain strategies in place.

Here are 3 strategies CSK may adopt in the IPL 2022 auction:

#1 Top-order batter who can take down pace

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis formed a dangerous opening partnership for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

In Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have a great young opener who is extremely skillful against spinners.

However, they would want a batter in the top-order, ideally an opening partner for Gaikwad, who can take on pacers and give them good starts in the powerplay.

Gaikwad plays more of an anchor's role and builds through the powerplay and then accelerates later on. Last year, he had Faf du Plessis alongside him, who would take on the pacers in the Powerplay and keep the pressure off him, allowing him to come in and attack the spinners.

The two formed a deadly partnership in IPL 2021, underlined by the fact that Gaikwad was the highest run-scorer and du Plessis was behind him by just a single run.

Getting du Plessis back would be the ideal solution for CSK, but in the eventuality that they fail to get him in the auction, a similar player would definitely be high on their priority list.

#2 Balance of youth and experience

While CSK have always banked on experience, captain MS Dhoni has hinted that they will be looking to build with a view on the longer term.

While a complete shift in philosophy is unlikely, the team will likely try and get in a good balance of young and experienced players.

Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming believe that experienced players are more likely come out on top in high pressure situations, but now they also do have to build for the future.

They will probably target players in their mid-20's who have international experience, or at least played extensively in T20 leagues across the world.

These players can serve them for years to come, while also having been exposed to enough cricket at the highest level.

#3 Pace, pace and pace

Deepak Chahar was a key part of CSK's pace attack in the last few years.

CSK's retentions saw them shore up their batting and spin-bowling departments, but they will have to build their pace attack from scratch at the auction.

Players like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur -- who have been mainstays in their team for the last few years -- have boosted their stocks in the market and may be difficult to regain, but they will surely go after the duo.

If they get Chahar, they would have secured a new ball specialist, but they will also want to secure a death overs specialist.

Dwayne Bravo has played that role for them for several years now, but even if they do secure him in the auction, it remains to be seen if he can play through the season.

