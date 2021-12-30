IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that can target Ambati Rayudu

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu in a recent interview stated that he would love to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Rayudu was released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction as the franchise decided to retain skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Speaking to PTI, Rayudu admitted that he is keen to play for CSK again. He, however, admitted that he hasn’t received any communication from the franchise. Rayudu was an integral part of Chennai’s IPL-winning campaign in 2021. The 36-year-old scored 257 runs in 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 151.17.

Rayudu also added that he wants to continue playing for at least the next three years and asserted that he is working hard on his fitness.

Will these franchises go after Rayudu at the IPL 2022 auction?

In the wake of Rayudu revealing his future plans, we take a look at three teams that can target him at the IPL auction 2022.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

As Rayudu admitted candidly, he would be most pleased if he gets retained by CSK at the IPL 2022 Auction. While the batter was not consistent for Chennai during the 2021 season, he did play a few brilliant knocks.

His 72 off 27 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi deserved to end up on the winning side, but Kieron Pollard outshone him. Rayudu’s whirlwind knock featured seven sixes and reiterated his big-hitting ability.

CSK will be aware of what Rayudu can offer with the bat. He can be a genuine match-winner on his day. As they look to rebuild their side, Chennai would be keen to have players who have been there and done that for them.

Big-hitting abilities coupled with finishing skills are a rare mix in the T20 market. Rayudu possesses the same and also has the experience to go with it. One should thus not be surprised if CSK pick up the Andhra Pradesh batter at the IPL auction.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

One of the big reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a pathetic IPL 2021 campaign was because they did not have any experienced Indian batters in the middle order. With the likes of Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder in the squad, there was not much scope for a foreign recruit in the middle order. David Warner initially and Jason Roy later occupied the opening slot as the fourth overseas player.

SRH had to make do with the likes of Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad in the middle order. While each of them is talented, neither possessed the experience to stand up to the challenge during IPL 2021.

The only Indian batter with experience in the middle order was Kedar Jadhav but his selection was baffling in the first place, since he has been past his prime for a while. Not surprisingly, Jadhav was a total failure, putting SRH in deeper trouble.

Hyderabad can look at Rayudu as a possible floater in the middle and slog overs. They desperately need a few batters who can back skipper Williamson. With his experience in the role, Rayudu can be an effective option.

# Punjab Kings (PBKS)

In IPL 2020 and 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) were pretty much a two-man show with the bat. Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal performed brilliantly, both on an individual level and as an opening pair.

Rahul amassed 626 runs in 13 games and Agarwal 441 from 12. There was precious little from the others in the batting department. Chris Gayle (193 from 10 matches) was the next best for PBKS. It wasn’t surprising then that the franchise had another forgettable IPL season.

With Rahul unwilling to continue with PBKS, the think tank will have to look out for a new opening partner for Agarwal. However, it will be equally important for them to put together a solid middle order in place, replacing the fragile one they have had year after year.

PBKS’ middle order has been so poor that they have lost every time (4) Agarwal and Rahul featured in a century stand for the opening wicket. A lack of experience and incorrect choice of players have been key issues for PBKS when it comes to batting in the second half of their innings.

Purchasing Rayudu won’t solve their woes but could lend some stability to the stumbling middle order.

