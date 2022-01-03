IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may target Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is the highest wicket-taker among spinners in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The veteran leg-spinner started his IPL career in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals).

Mishra then represented Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad before returning to the Delhi Capitals. So far in his IPL career, the 39-year-old has bagged 166 wickets in 154 matches at a strike rate of 19.55. He has a decent economy rate of under 7.5 runs per over as well.

Fans should also note that Amit Mishra owns the record for the most hat-tricks (3) in IPL history. Although he has not played international cricket of late, it should not be a surprise if multiple franchises show interest in his services at the IPL 2022 Auction. Here is a list of three teams who may go for Mishra at the mega auction.

#1 Will Amit Mishra return to Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2022 Auction?

Amit Mishra played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2013 and 2014 IPL seasons. The right-arm leg-spinner played a vital role in the team's journey to the IPL playoffs in their debut season by scalping 21 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 6.35.

Mishra has been a part of all the IPL tournaments played so far, and he achieved the most success in 2013 while donning the SRH jersey. He has also represented Deccan Chargers and has played a lot of cricket at SRH's home venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Therefore, the Orange Army may look to re-sign him at the mega auction.

For the record, the 39-year-old has picked up 29 wickets in 26 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with his best bowling figures being 3/19.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Amit Mishra is having a dream night at Chepauk. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and now Kieron Pollard all in just 10 balls. Amit Mishra is having a dream night at Chepauk. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and now Kieron Pollard all in just 10 balls.

Chennai Super Kings have always shown faith in experienced players. They have retained a left-arm spinner in Ravindra Jadeja and an off-spinner in Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. CSK need a leg-spinner to complete a formidable spin attack for home matches at Chepauk, and that leggie could be Amit Mishra.

CSK captain MS Dhoni has played a lot of cricket with and against Mishra. He would have a good idea about his game. Mishra has also achieved a lot of success at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK's home venue.

Amit has bowled 28 overs in IPL matches at Chepauk and scalped 11 wickets. During IPL 2021, he bowled a dream spell of 4/24 against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai. CSK could bid for him at the mega auction.

#3 Will Delhi Capitals re-sign Amit Mishra at IPL 2022 Auction?

Amit Mishra has played 99 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals, scalping 106 wickets and picking up three four-wicket hauls. He has helped DC win multiple matches.

It is likely that DC would have released Mishra only because of the mega auction rules. Since he played a match-winning role for them in IPL 2021 as well, DC may not mind re-signing the veteran leg-spinner next month.

It will be interesting to see if Mishra returns to one of his former franchises or if a new team shows interest in signing him.

Edited by Parimal