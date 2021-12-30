IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram will be one of the players going under the hammer during the IPL 2022 Auction. The South African batter was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021. Although he didn't make an explosive start to his career in the world's most marquee tournament, he did show ample promise.

He will be one of the batters to watch out for in the IPL 2022 Auction, especially with the new franchises.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, let's take a look at the three franchises that will target Markram.

#1 RCB may target Aiden Markram during IPL 2022 Auction

Markram's technique and his ability to score freely makes him an ideal candidate to open with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in IPL 2022.

Opening for South Africa in T20Is, he's scored 197 runs from six matches at an average of 32.83. He also has a strike rate of 171.30 while opening, his highest of all the positions he's batted in in the format. This makes Markram one of the top choice openers for Bangalore to look for during the IPL 2022 Auction

#2 Ahmedabad/Lucknow

Markram played in the middle-order for Punjab in the IPL in 2021. New franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be eager to have reliable batters in their middle order and Markram will be a good prospect.

Markram has been a gun fielder for the South African side for years, and will boost the side on the catching front.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 along with Jos Butler. Sanju Samson will be coming in at No. 3. Hence, the team will look to beef up its middle order with a solid batter. They need a batter who can not just drop the anchor, but also be the aggressor towards the end of the innings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Markram will be the answer to a brittle top order should the retained names falter. He would be a great asset to the side and would be a good buy for Rajasthan during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh