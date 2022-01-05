IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan is one of the premier English players whose batsmanship makes him an interesting pick for franchises at the IPL 2022 auction. While his stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2021 edition might have been cut short due to the batter pulling out of the UAE leg, his numbers in the shorter format show that he is a potential game-changer.

Malan may have been somewhat of a late bloomer in international cricket, but his strides have been pretty rapid and consistent. He may be just one game old in the IPL, but for England, he's made 36 appearances in T20Is, racking up 1239 runs that include a hundred and eleven half-centuries at an average of 41.3 and a strike rate of 137.21.

With some impressive numbers and crisp-hitting that he brings to the table, we take a look at three teams that might be keen to splurge on the left-hand bat during the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Rajasthan Royals can acquire Malan during the IPL 2022 Auction

A fragile middle order cost Rajasthan dear in IPL 2021 and they will be keen to fix that issue heading into the IPL 2022 auction. With Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson certain to be in their top three, Malan can beef up the middle order.

Malan's ability to play through the innings will benefit the team and he could be an ideal find for a side in search for a batter who can also send down an over or two if needed. His bowling numbers aren't exactly impressive, but T20 is a funny format.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

With former skipper David Warner all set to find a new home during the IPL 2022 auction, another Dawid could be an ideal replacement to face the new ball and open the innings for Hyderabad. It will be a bit of a gamble as the Englishman hasn't opened much in T20Is for England.

As an opener, Malan has played five innings and has 182 runs to show for. But with his lofted style of play, he could be groomed as an opener who can be effective in the powerplay overs.

#3 Ahmedabad/Lucknow franchises

With eight existing teams retaining some players, they have a base to rebuild from. But for new entrants Ahmedabad and Lucknow, there is a need to build a solid title-contending roster during the IPL 2022 auction.

Malan's numbers at No.3 for England in T20Is are impressive. He's made 1013 runs from 28 games at an average of 44.04. Both sides can benefit from the stability he brings with his style of play.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava