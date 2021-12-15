IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that could target Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav's career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The left-arm wrist-spinner has seen the highs and lows like no other over the last few years, in both the IPL as well as in international cricket.

Once India's lead white-ball spinner along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav now finds himself sidelined with a slump in form. A knee injury has kept him out of action for a while too now, and he missed out on the second leg of IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

That said, Kuldeep played all of four matches in IPL 2020 while not getting a single opportunity in the 2021 edition. It wasn't a surprise, then, that KKR chose not to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

However, Kuldeep Yadav is only 27 years in age and will surely be in demand in the IPL 2022 Auction. Left-arm wrist-spinners are the rarest breed in the market and given his tendency to be a wicket-taker, Kuldeep should fetch considerable bids come the mega auction.

Here, we take a look at three teams that could target Kuldeep Yadav's services at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Could Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav be reunited at Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Kuldeep Yadav made his India debut under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and has played the majority of his international games under the latter. Kohli has relinquished the captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but there is every chance that the duo could be reunited in IPL 2022.

RCB were unable to retain the services of Yuzvendra Chahal prior to the IPL 2022 Auction owing to salary negotiations not materializing. While it is likely that RCB will go all out to reacquire Chahal's services, they might well have Kuldeep Yadav in mind too, especially if they fail to secure a successful bid for Chahal at the auction.

A fresh start is what Kuldeep Yadav will be on the lookout for, with opportunities not coming his way at KKR. A reunion with his India skipper Kohli, who remains a massive leader in the RCB ranks, could just spark off a second coming for him. Do not be surprised if RCB decide to avail his services.

#2 Team Lucknow

Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group has bought the Lucknow team that is set to debut in IPL 2022 (Picture Credits: AFP via The New Indian Express).

IPL 2022 will see two new teams based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad make their debuts in the tournament. Given that the franchises will look to establish a brand and fanbase, they will be on the lookout for players from their respective catchment areas.

To that end, Team Lucknow could easily go for Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL 2022 Auction. Kuldeep plies his trade for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and it would make a lot of sense for him to represent the state's first IPL side.

Kuldeep Yadav is one of Uttar Pradesh's marquee players to have played international cricket. Keeping that in mind, Team Lucknow should look to procure him as a part of their side. This, of course, does not withstand the pedigree and skillset that he brings to the team as a match-winning spin bowler.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could gun for Kuldeep Yadav at the IPL 2022 Auction. CSK are a side known to build their squad around spin and Kuldeep becomes an option to fulfill that criteria.

The wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK's home ground, traditionally suits spinners and so Kuldeep Yadav should enjoy bowling at the venue. Moreover, the square boundaries at the ground are a lot longer than most other IPL venues in India, further strengthening Kuldeep's case before the IPL 2022 Auction.

Kuldeep Yadav has played with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in limited-overs international cricket. On many an occasion, we have seen Dhoni guide Kuldeep with suggestions from behind the stumps, producing great results as well. With Kuldeep needing a consistent run in the IPL, there could not possibly be a better side than CSK for the same, given how they're known to back their players.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise if Kuldeep Yadav becomes a Super King come the IPL 2022 Auction. A number of factors favor both parties, making it a win-win situation should CSK pick him up.

Edited by Sai Krishna