IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Vijay Shankar

Life on the cricket pitch has been a rollercoaster ride for Vijay Shankar. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has seen it all, from the highs of being picked for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to oblivion thereafter. A frequent spurt of injuries hasn't helped either.

Shankar was let go by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Recent times have been a lot friendlier to Vijay Shankar though. He was at the helm of affairs as Tamil Nadu defended their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy crown. They then came really close to winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy too. However, they were beaten by Himachal Pradesh by 11 runs in the final.

Shankar has now been appointed the team's captain ahead of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season.

Vijay Shankar - a valuable package at the IPL 2022 Auction

Vijay Shankar is known to be adept at playing spin and maneuvering the ball around with the composure of a top-order batter. Apart from his useful medium-pacers, Shankar is also a brilliant fielder and adds value to a T20 outfit when fully fit. Come the IPL 2022 Auction, Shankar's services will be sought-after by various franchises as they seek to build a solid outfit.

We take a look at three such teams who will be targeting Vijay Shankar at the IPL 2022 Auction:

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Vijay Shankar could join Royal Challengers Bangalore, come IPL 2022 (Picture Credits: ANI via TOI).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could well have their eyes on Vijay Shankar, given his ability to counter spin effectively. RCB have struggled in recent times in terms of acceleration right after the Powerplay. Their talisman Virat Kohli has also had problems keeping the tempo up post the Powerplay. Vijay Shankar can offer them a solution at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Shankar's inclusion could free up Kohli at the top of the order while allowing Glenn Maxwell to blaze away at will at number 4. Vijay Shankar usually bats at number 3 or 4 for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and is the ideal floater that RCB will be after.

Add his useful couple of overs and sharp fielding and here lies a tempting package for RCB in the form of Vijay Shankar. Expect the franchise to place a bid or two for Shankar at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Lucknow/Ahmedabad

The two new teams based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad could well have Vijay Shankar as one of their options. Both teams have the option of signing up to three players ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and David Warner could well be picked up through that process.

However, Indian seam-bowling all-rounders add a different dimension to an IPL outfit. Both Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be keen to tick off that box. While Vijay Shankar isn't a guaranteed four-over bank in T20s, he adds value as a 6th or 7th bowler.

He brings valuable experience as a leader in domestic cricket as well. Vijay Shankar can form part of either of the new teams' batting core. Solidity with the bat is something he offers and that would be a factor to weigh for the new sides come the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Vijay Shankar could well return to the IPL team where it all started for him - Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Vijay Shankar's maiden IPL gig came in 2013 when he was signed by his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Shankar was bought back at base price at the IPL 2014 Auction. However, he got to play just one solitary game that season against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Shankar has since then gone on to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad twice, with a year at Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in between. Life could just come full circle for Shankar at the IPL 2022 Auction with a high chance of CSK picking him up.

Aside from being a local lad, Vijay Shankar offers CSK a flexible option of batting at number 3 and countering spin. This would come in handy at CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is known to assist spinners.

Shankar knows the venue like the back of his hand having played all his cricket growing up over there. This knowledge would be extremely handy for CSK.

With CSK skipper MS Dhoni a fan of having multiple bowling options at his disposal, Shankar's medium-pace helps the side tick off another box. So there is every chance of CSK picking Vijay Shankar up at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh