IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the CSK squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played it safe in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, as has been their hallmark over the years.

The franchise's loyalty to its players shone through as several former players made their way back to the yellow jersey. And while the roster will undoubtedly need to undergo changes after a season or two, CSK can certainly contend for the IPL title this year.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Here are three things about CSK that make them real contenders for the IPL 2022 title.

#3 CSK have retained their core, even in the mega auction

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

In the IPL 2022 auction, most franchises were expected to move towards a younger team with fresh faces. The future of the IPL auction is uncertain, with some reports claiming that this might be the last mega auction in the league. But CSK didn't seem to pay much heed to those claims and instead opted to re-sign core players.

Even after the mega auction, as the other franchises have gone through massive changes, CSK are relatively unchanged. Key names like Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Deepak Chahar will turn out in yellow again, apart from the four retentions the franchise opted to exercise ahead of the auction.

Stability is a massive factor in the IPL, and CSK's players already understand the culture and working of the team. The adjustment period will be much shorter, and performances on the field will be easier to achieve as a result.

#2 CSK's squad is teeming with experience

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

The biggest criticism that has been leveled at CSK squads over the last few IPL seasons has been their average age. Even in IPL 2022, barring a few exciting signings like Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Prashant Solanki, the Men in Yellow have several players on the wrong side of 30.

However, the upside of having aging players is the experience they bring. CSK have match-winners who've been active at the top level for over a decade, and the strong leadership group at the team has served them well in the IPL.

When thrust into unfamiliar situations, CSK's veterans deliver more often than not. That's the recipe the Men in Yellow have followed to win two IPL titles since their comeback to the league, and that could bring them more success in 2022.

#1 CSK can afford to field several different playing XIs without damaging balance

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad is the cornerstone of the CSK batting lineup

The standout feature of CSK's squad is its versatility. The four-time champions have a slew of all-rounders who have proven themselves either at the IPL level or in international cricket, both Indian and overseas.

Names like Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner add great depth to the CSK squad. The batting and bowling departments can be bridged seamlessly in any playing XI CSK field during IPL 2022, especially since the all-rounders they have all play different roles.

While Jordan, Pretorius and Bravo can be used as death-overs specialists, Dube, Santner, Jadeja and Ali can be middle-overs enforcers. Chahar is a potent new-ball weapon, while other overseas options like Adam Milne and Maheesh Theekshana add hard-to-find variety to the bowling attack in their unique ways.

Even batting positions are extremely flexible at CSK. They have several names who could open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, including Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Devon Conway. All four can also play in the middle order, which almost exclusively consists of floaters capable of being sent in in any situation.

CSK have arguably the least rigid squad in IPL 2022, which is something that makes them early favorites despite a few issues that might be exposed later on.

