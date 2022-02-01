IPL 2022 Auction: 3 veteran wicketkeeper-batters who can still find a new franchise

Veteran players can still make a good impression in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2022 Auction will see some experienced campaigners take part in the event. Not only that, they will also have an expensive base price slab on them.

Despite not being at the top of the physical aspect of their game. these players will bring in leadership and years of experience with them. They can also help mentor the young players in the side.

There will be a few wicket-keepers at auction this time, who may no longer be young anymore. But they will certainly be the wily old foxes who can contribute to the game from behind the stumps.

On that note, we take a look at three Indian glovemen who can still attract a bidding war during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Dinesh Karthik is still a big name in the IPL 2022 Auction

Dinesh Karthik has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He will undergo the hammer in the 2022 IPL 2022 Auction. He is 36 years old now. Despite his age, he might get bidders coming in for him.

He has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and is handy with the bat. He also has leadership experience. Karthik has 6283 runs, 193 catches, and 62 stumpings to his credit in T20 cricket. He would be a valuable commodity for any franchise that wins his bid at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Robin Uthappa

The 36-year-old Robin Uthappa showed his worth by causing some serious damage with the bat in the latter stages of IPL 2021. He is also handy in the field and can keep behind the stumps.

He has been part of two IPL-winning teams and hence knows how to go about his business. His fitness levels have been good. Expect sides to bid for him in the auction this year.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is clinical behind the stumps. He might be in demand due to his high levels of fielding as a wicket-keeper. He was not retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. However, it does not mean he is past his prime.

He's no slouch with the bat either and his ton in the 2014 IPL final against the Kolkata Knight Riders is proof that Saha is a dependable batter. He's played some breezy knocks for Hyderabad in the past and can open the batting for T20 sides.

