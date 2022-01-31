IPL 2022 Auction: 3 explosive wicketkeeper batters that Sunrisers Hyderabad can target

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the IPL 2022 Auction with the need to rebuild an entire roster. Barring Kane Williamson, who will helm the side, they have retained two surprising players in Abdul Samad and seamer Umran Malik. Hence, the franchise will head into the mega event in Bangalore hoping to construct a team capable of delivering a second IPL title.

The team will also look to buy a batch of wicketkeepers who can be more than handy with the bat. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, take a look at the three stars the side can acquire.

#1 Quinton de Kock can be roped back by SRH during the IPL 2022 Auction

Quinton de Kock has been one of the most successful wicketkeeper-batters in recent years and comes in with rich experience on the IPL. He had also played earlier for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He then followed it up with stints with Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Mumbai Indians, where he has been the most successful.

The 29-year-old has also racked up 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 130. He's also been a safe bet behind the stumps and could also serve as one of their openers if SRH bag him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan will be one of the players in demand during the IPL 2022 auction. His performances for the Mumbai Indians and his ability to be a solid wicketkeeper makes him a valuable asset. Signing Kishan will also mean Hyderabad have a solid No. 3 following the openers they will acquire during the mega auction.

Kishan has 12 catches in the IPL behind the stumps as he's mostly fielded with Quinton de Kock taking a major chunk of the gloveman duties for the franchise.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

He didn't have had the explosive IPL in 2021 that he and the Punjab Kings expected. But Nicholas Pooran will be one of the Windies players still in demand due to his skill set as a wicket-keeper. The Trinidadian is clinical behind the stumps.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pooran has played 33 IPL games and has notched up 606 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 154.99.

Edited by Aditya Singh