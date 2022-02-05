IPL 2022 auction: 4 Indian players with a base price of ₹1 crore who might go unsold

The BCCI have announced the list of all shortlisted players who have registered themselves for the upcoming IPL mega-auction. 590 players will go under the hammer and stir a bidding war among the ten franchises.

Among the finalized list, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. Also, in the 590 players, 370 are Indians and the remaining 220 are overseas players.

The players have been divided into various categories in terms of the base price. The top three reserve prices are in the range of ₹2 crores, ₹1.5 crores and ₹1 crore. 48 players have registered themselves at a base price of ₹2 crores. 20 players have identified themselves in the ₹1.5 crore base price while 34 players are part of the ₹1 crore.

We take a look at four Indian players from the ₹1 crore category who might go unsold in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega-auction.

#1 Piyush Chawla

England v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Group A

33-year-old Piyush Chawla has played 165 IPL matches and picked up 157 scalps at an economy rate of 7.88. However, after five seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019, Chawla did not get many opportunities.

He was picked up by defending champions Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2020 auction for a hefty price of ₹6.75 crores. However, Chawla was not given many games and was released in 2021. He was with the Mumbai Indians last season but has played just eight games in the previous two editions.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

India nets session

Kedar Jadhav has experience playing for multiple franchises across the IPL including CSK, Delhi Capitals, RCB and SRH. However, he has not played international cricket for some time now which may be the reason he might go unsold in the upcoming IPL mega-auction.

Jadhav played his last international match for India in 2017 and has not been picked to play for the country even once. Moreover, he is 36 years of age now which is something the franchises might surely take into account while bidding for players.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Australia v India: 3rd Test: Day 3

Wriddhiman Saha has played 133 IPL matches, scoring over 2,000 runs at an average of 24.5. Saha is also great behind the stumps. However, when it comes to international cricket, he only plays the longest format of the game.

Saha was seen on the bench for almost the entire last season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Johnny Bairstow's form couldn't let Saha in the playing XI. Saha also doesn't have age on his side. He is currently 36 and that might push certain franchisees to search for other options.

#4 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav playing a pink-ball Test.

Jayant Yadav was not retained by Mumbai Indians earlier this year. He paved his way into the Indian Test and ODI team with the sheer weight of his domestic performances. However, when it comes to the IPL, Jayant Yadav has not been given many chances. Since his debut in 2015, he has played only 19 games picking up eight wickets at an economy of 6.8.

Given that there will be younger and more skillful spinners on show at the auction, Jayant might just be overlooked by the 10 franchises.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar