IPL 2022 auction: 5 released opening batters who could be in demand

Opening the innings is unarguably one of the most significant tasks for players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the tournament being a 20-overs-per-side contest, openers get a chance to play the maximum number of deliveries if they stay in.

If a team’s opening pair does well, the franchise invariably puts up impressive performances. In IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ’s title triumph had a lot to do with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis’ success as an opening combination. Individually as well, they were the top two run-getters in IPL 2021.

Runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also had a successful opening combination in Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill. Of course, there are exceptions as well. Punjab Kings (PBKS) faltered despite Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul’s brilliance.

IPL 2022 auction: Will openers go for big bucks?

With the IPL 2022 auction set to be held in January, here’s a look at five openers who could be in demand if they are not purchased by any of the two new franchises.

#5 Evin Lewis

West Indies’ Evin Lewis might not be in the same league as some of the other openers in T20 cricket. However, on his day, he can be the most explosive batter on a cricket field. He has the aggressive strokes to unsettle bowlers, and can go over the top with ease in the powerplay.

With Jos Buttler unavailable for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second half of IPL 2021, Lewis came in and did a more than decent job. He smashed 151 runs in five game at a strike rate of 162.36, with a best of 58.

Lewis was the second-leading run-scorer for West Indies during their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

He scored 105 runs in five games at a strike rate of 129.63. Having played over 190 T20 games, the 29-year-old has a strike rate of 145.32, and has scored five hundreds as well. IPL franchises might be willing to capitalise on his talent.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, 21, is considered among the most talented young Indian batters at the moment. He has already proved what he is capable of in the two seasons he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Padikkal was named the emerging player for his impressive IPL debut in the 2020 season. He hammered 473 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 124.8, crossing the half-century mark as many as five times.

In IPL 2021, the big-hitting left-hander contributed 411 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 125.3. He also notched up his maiden IPL ton during the season.

The left-hander’s strike rate might be slightly on the slower side, but he possesses the skill to work on it and improve this facet of his game. IPL franchises can look at Padikkal as a long-term investment.

