IPL 2022 Auction: 5 unsold overseas batters who could return as replacements

The IPL 2022 Auction took place earlier this month in Bengaluru, where the 10 franchises signed 204 players from various countries across the planet. Due to the squad composition rules, the Indian players had more demand than the overseas stars.

The BCCI has allowed the IPL teams to have a maximum of eight players from foreign countries in their squad, with the maximum squad size being 25. Due to this reason, quite a few talented overseas players missed out on an IPL deal.

However, going unsold at the IPL Auction is not the end of the road since players can always return to the league as replacements. On that note, we will look at the five unsold overseas batters who could return to IPL 2022 as replacements.

#1 Steve Smith

Steve Smith recently played for Australia in the T20I series against Sri Lanka

Not long ago, Steve Smith was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals. Many considered him one of the most consistent overseas players in the IPL, but a disappointing showing in IPL 2020 and 2021 led to Smith going unsold at the IPL Auctions.

Smith has a lot of IPL experience and a good record in Indian conditions, but it seems the franchises did not consider him worth enough of a ₹2 crore. But the Aussie can return as a replacement because of his experience.

#2 Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction

Former World No. 1 T20I batter Dawid Malan played for the Punjab Kings last year but did not receive a contract at the IPL 2022 Auction. It was surprising to see the Gujarat Titans not bidding for him because they needed someone who could bat at number three or four.

Malan has proven himself to be a match-winner in T20I cricket, but the franchises did not bid ₹1.5 crore for his services. It will be interesting to see if he comes back as a replacement.

#3 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has achieved a lot of success in the Big Bash League

Chris Lynn was among the most expensive signings at the previous mega auction, which took place in 2018. However, the Aussie star went unsold at this year's mega auction.

He did a decent job for the Mumbai Indians last season with the limited opportunities he received. Since he is a white-ball specialist, franchises may consider signing him as a replacement later.

#4 James Vince

Ahmad Mustafa 🇵🇰 @iamAhmadMustafa 🏻

1) James Vince

2) Babar Azam

3) Tamim Iqbal

4) Ahmad Shahzad

5) Paul Stirling Most T20 Runs without playing a single IPL Game. 🏏1) James Vince2) Babar Azam3) Tamim Iqbal4) Ahmad Shahzad5) Paul Stirling Most T20 Runs without playing a single IPL Game. 🏏🙌🏻1) James Vince2) Babar Azam 3) Tamim Iqbal4) Ahmad Shahzad 5) Paul Stirling https://t.co/U3hmxLRMk6

Many regard James Vince as one of the current top T20 batters, but the IPL teams have never showed interest in his services. The England star entered the mega auction with a ₹2 crore base price but went unsold.

Vince has performed exceptionally well in almost every T20 league he has played so far. It remains to be seen if any IPL team will offer him a contract as a replacement signing later this year.

#5 Rilee Rossouw

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan 14* off 5 balls, 71 off 26 balls & 65* off 42 balls - Rilee Rossouw has been phenomenal in the last three innings for Multan Sultans. 150 runs in 73 balls, striking at 205. He has really picked up once again and in Tim David's absence, he will be the key. #HBLPSL7 14* off 5 balls, 71 off 26 balls & 65* off 42 balls - Rilee Rossouw has been phenomenal in the last three innings for Multan Sultans. 150 runs in 73 balls, striking at 205. He has really picked up once again and in Tim David's absence, he will be the key. #HBLPSL7

Rilee Rossouw does not play international cricket, but he has been impressive in T20 leagues. Recently, in PSL 2022, he played some incredible knocks for the Multan Sultans.

Looking at his record in subcontinental conditions, one of the IPL teams may look to sign him as a replacement if needed during IPL 2022. Fans should note that Rossouw has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

