"The batting is looking slightly weak" - Aakash Chopra says the Gujarat Titans should have bought more overseas batters

Aakash Chopra believes the Gujarat Titans are short in the batting department and should have picked better overseas batter options at the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Titans, who are one of two new teams to join the IPL bandwagon, drafted in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the mega auction. They picked 20 more players at the auction to complete their 23-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if the Gujarat Titans should have gone after someone like Steve Smith as they lack quality batters. He responded:

"I totally agree with you because why did they not go? The batting is looking slightly weak. In my opinion, they could have kept more overseas batter options. You have Jason Roy but other than him, which is the other overseas opener option you have?"

The former India cricketer reckons the Ahmedabad-based franchise might be looking at Matthew Wade as an option for multiple positions. Chopra explained:

"They are probably thinking about Matthew Wade as a finisher or as an opener, which may not be a bad choice. Let's be honest, Matthew Wade is a gun T20 player and brings along a very good vibe. He is a fighting sort of player. So wicketkeeper, opener, lower-order batter, he doesn't play Tests, so will be available."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Wriddhiman Saha will be redundant if Matthew Wade is already in the playing XI as a keeper.

"I am not at all happy with David Miller's purchase" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans middle order

Aakash Chopra feels the Gujarat Titans should have picked Sam Billings

Aakash Chopra was particularly disappointed with the purchase of David Miller. He reasoned:

"I am not at all happy with David Miller's purchase. He might prove me wrong, he has done once earlier also that if it is in the arc, it goes out of the park. It might happen again but they spent too much money."

The reputed commentator named multiple other players the Gujarat Titans could have acquired. Chopra elaborated:

"They could have picked Sam Billings, they would have got him cheaper than Miller, he would have been another wicket-keeping option. There were better middle-order batters - I thought about Rassie van der Dussen, I was thinking about Steve Smith also or I was even thinking that you could have kept Ajinkya Rahane."

Aakash Chopra concluded by highlighting that the Titans have spent a fortune on Rahul Tewatia and will rely on Abhinav Manohar in the batting department.

Edited by Sai Krishna

