GT Auction 2022: Full list of players in Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans have finalised their squad for IPL 2022 after two days of the mega IPL 2022 auction. They picked up 23 players, with Rs 0.15 crore still remaining in their kitty. Overall, ten franchises bought 204 players in the two-day auction in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans' most expensive pick in the auction was arguably Lockie Ferguson, who will earn Rs 10 crore. Among domestic players, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia will gather Rs 9 crore, while seamer Mohammed Shami will receive Rs 6.25 crore.

Player Price in INR

Darshan Nalkande - 20 lakhs

Sai Sudarshan - 20 lakhs

Pradeep Sangwan - 20 lakhs

Noor Ahmed - 30 lakhs

Varun Aaron - 50 lakhs

Gurkeerat Singh Mann - 50 lakhs

Dominic Drakes - 1.10 crore

David Miller - 1.30 crore

Vijay Shankar - 1.40 crore

Jayant Yadav - 1.70 crore

Wriddhiman Saha - 1.9 crore

Jason Roy - 2.00 crore

Alzarri Joseph - 2.40 crore

Matthew Wade - 2.40 crore

Abhinav Sadarangani - 2.60 crore

R Sai Kishore - 3.00 crore

Yash Dayal - 3.20 crore

Mohammed Shami - 6.25 crore

Rahul Tewatia - 9.00 crore

Lockie Ferguson - 10.00 crore.

At the end of day one, Gujarat Titans required a wicketkeeper in their squad. They pouched two towards the end of the auction. The franchise bagged Wriddhiman Saha and Australia's Matthew Wade. Wade has been in sensational form of late, and was integral to Australia's T20 World Cup victory last year.

Gujarat Titans' full squad for IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sai Sudarshan.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction, with Mumbai Indians splurging Rs 15.25 crore for him. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Sharukh Khan also earned big bucks in the event.

