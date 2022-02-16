IPL 2022 Auction: MI's strongest playing XI on paper

The Mumbai Indians (MI) adopted a unique strategy at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The five-time champions were content to sit back and let teams exhaust their purses while going after Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer for sizeable amounts. They made a few other interesting signings, such as T20 superstar Tim David and 2022 U19 World Cup Player of the Tournament Dewald Brevis, and filled the rest of their roster with lesser-known domestic talent.

MI's squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal

Here is MI's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk)

This will be a straightforward choice for MI. Captain Rohit Sharma and massive purchase Ishan Kishan will open the batting in IPL 2022, with the latter taking the gloves as well. Kishan excelled as an opener towards the end of last year's IPL and often partners his skipper for the national team.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David

MI were intent on signing former U19 World Cup star Tilak Varma, and they got their man for INR 1.7 crore. The young batter had a productive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Hyderabad and has a T20 career strike rate of 143.77. He will add a much-needed left-handed option to the middle order and will probably bat at No. 3.

Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, who were retained by MI ahead of the mega auction, will continue to be key members of the side. The final middle-order spot should go to Tim David, who has been in incredible form in T20 franchise leagues around the world. The big-hitting all-rounder will also serve as the second spinner in the playing XI with his part-time off-breaks, unless MI want to play either Fabian Allen or Sanjay Yadav.

All-rounder: Daniel Sams

Surprisingly, for a team that had the Pandya brothers last year, MI are short on all-rounders this time around. Dewald Brevis might be too raw for the IPL right now, and Rohit probably cannot afford to play a spin-bowling all-rounder in an overseas slot.

So Daniel Sams might be MI's best bet at bridging the gap between the batting and bowling departments. The left-arm seamer was decent for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, including an unbeaten 98 in a game against the Melbourne Renegades. He doesn't have a great IPL record but could finally find a home at MI.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat

MI might have as many as three left-arm pacers in their first-choice playing XI. Jaydev Unadkat and Tymal Mills - who should be preferred over Riley Meredith with Jofra Archer out injured - could support Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack.

MI are horribly short of quality spin options, and their best bet could be Murugan Ashwin. The leggie has an underrated IPL record and is a canny operator, but whether he can lead the spin attack remains to be seen. Mayank Markande, having warmed the bench for the majority of the last few IPL seasons, could be a backup.

MI's strongest playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

