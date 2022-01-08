3 reasons why Shikhar Dhawan will be a good fit for RCB in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the best batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Indian opener is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 5784 runs, and is just behind Virat Kohli (6283 runs).

Shikhar Dhawan has averaged just under 35 and has played a strike rate of 126.64 throughout his IPL career. He also holds the record for the most boundaries scored in the IPL with 654.

The Delhi batter was among the top five run-getters in five of the last six IPL seasons. His explosive partnership up top with Prithvi Shaw has been one of the keys to Delhi Capitals' successful run in recent seasons.

However, the 36-year old was not retained by the Delhi-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje were named as the four retained players for the Capitals.

Although Dhawan lost out on a retention spot, there will be plenty of suitors for the veteran in the upcoming mega auction. The charismatic opening batter has already played for Mumbai Indians and the two Hyderabad franchises.

In this article, we discuss why the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should be Dhawan's next destination in the IPL.

#1 Dhawan-Kohli combination at the top of the order

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the top two run-scorers in IPL history

RCB retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj but it was surprising to see Devdutt Paddikal miss out on a retention spot.

The young Indian left-hander was in imperious form in his first couple of IPL seasons, scoring runs for fun at times. Paddikal's partnership with his skipper at the top of the order allowed RCB to lay the platform for their big hitters.

However, Bangalore have opted to let go of the young Indian prodigy. While they might try to buy him back at the auction, Shikhar Dhawan would be an ideal replacement shall they fail to do so.

Dhawan and Kohli have enjoyed batting together in the Indian side for a few years now. The two Delhi lads compliment each other quite well with their aggressive brand of cricket.

Kohli and Dhawan are also the top-two run getters in IPL history. It will be run galore at the top for RCB with a dream of an opening pair that most franchises would like to have in their side.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - the next RCB captain in the IPL?

Last year Shikhar Dhawan led a young Indian side on their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The Indian team clinched the ODI series 2-1 but lost the T20I series with a majorly depleted squad.

Dhawan was pretty impressive with his limited overs captaincy and showed that he is someone who can handle captaincy if required.

Virat Kohli recently announced that IPL 2021 was his final season as RCB captain and while the 33-year old confirmed that he will continue playing at RCB, he left the franchise with a key decision to make.

Dhawan could be an option RCB can go with if they snap him up at the auction. Not only does he have the experience of leading a side, his understanding with Kohli will have a positive influence on the side.

#3 Dhawan's banks of experience

Shikhar Dhawan has been an underrated top-order batter in limited overs cricket for a few years now. The 36-year-old has plenty of experience under his belt and would be a valuable asset to any side.

Despite his age, Dhawan has maintained a top fitness level. While he had a poor run in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, one shouldn't doubt a player of Dhawan's caliber.

Gabbar, as he is fondly called, offers the perfect combination of runs and experience at the top of the order. His positive approach to the game is just what RCB might need to end their hunt for the elusive IPL title.

