I didn't think a yorker would be a good idea: Dale Steyn spills the beans on celebrations with Murali during SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn has revealed the reason behind his pumped-up celebration with spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan during the team’s previous IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik cleaned up KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer with a brilliant yorker, Steyn was seen jumping for joy in the dugout and celebrated vigorously with Murali.

Asked to shed light on the reasons behind the enthusiastic reaction, Steyn opened up in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM and said:

“We had come up with a couple of game plans. Murali was sitting there and he said 'I think the perfect ball to bowl now would be the yorker'. And I actually turned around and myself and Tom (Moody) may have also said, 'I don’t think the yorker would be a good idea. He might get bashed back over his head'."

Continuing with the story, the 38-year-old added:

"Umran runs in, bowler the yorker, knocks the pegs out of the ground. I sort of jumped on Murali as if to say - You’re the spin coach and you’re getting it right. Your’re calling it as a fast bowler.”

Umran had a good match against KKR and ended with figures of 2 for 27 as SRH won the game by seven wickets.

“It’s great to let him loose” - Dale Steyn on Umran Malik’s raw factor

While Umran has impressed everyone with his pace in the IPL, there have been a few detractors who have pointed out his lack of consistency and his high economy.

Sharing his views on the young fast bowler, the former Proteas pace spearhead asserted that it’s just great to see somebody run in and bowl at 150 kph. He elaborated:

“Very often we tell guys - change your pace, do this, do that. But I think Umran’s just out and out raw. It’s great to let him loose and let him do just what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block them off too much. To watch him bowl at 150 kph is super exciting, not just for me but everyone who’s watching at home, everyone who’s at the game. It’s not great to face, but it’s super exciting.”

Heading into SRH’s match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, 22-year-old Malik had claimed five wickets in as many games at an average of 34.60 and an economy rate of 9.61.

