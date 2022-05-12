IPL 2022: "David Warner used his experience in the run-chase" - Mohammad Kaif lauds DC opener's level-headed knock against RR

Former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif has commented on how David Warner's level-headed knock benefitted the Delhi Capitals in their eight-wicket win on Wednesday over the Rajasthan Royals. Kaif lauded the southpaw for using his experience and playing according to the situation.

Known as an aggressive player, Warner changed roles to drop anchor during the chase and see his team past the line. The veteran slammed his fifth half-century of the season and stayed unbeaten on a 41-ball 52.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Straight Talk, Kaif praised Warner for not rushing towards the target, allowing Mitchell Marsh to be aggressive, which paid rich dividends. The former Royals batter believes that the 35-year old took his time sagely and subdued his belligerent self.

"Warner used his experience in the run-chase, given the required rate of 8 and not too many big shots were required. He allowed Mitchell Marsh to retain much of the strike and his bat produced the maximum number of sixes. Warner played smartly, knowing he needed to stick around. It was not an aggressive, but a brilliant knock as it showed his experience and played according to the situation."

"I felt it was a sensational innings because everyone expects Warner to blaze away, score a 30-ball 50 or a 50-ball 80. It wasn't such a knock, but a very level-headed and a responsible one."

Warner and Marsh added 144 runs after KS Bharat perished for a second-ball duck while chasing 160. The latter scored his first IPL half-century and made the run-chase look effortless. Marsh, who picked up figures of 3-0-25-2 before scoring a 62-ball 89, earned the player of the match award.

"Delhi Capitals look very strong with Mitchell Marsh in their ranks" - Mohammad Kaif

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kaif opined that Marsh's presence has bolstered the Capitals significantly, having settled well at number three. The 41-year old felt it's a great sign that both Warner and Marsh are in form and contributing well with the bat, saying:

"Delhi Capitals look very strong with Mitchell Marsh in their ranks. He is bowling and Delhi struggled to find a number three player. Marsh had shown glimpses previously, but this was a defining knock. Delhi picked him up in the auction, expecting him to play those big innings. The pair of Marsh and David Warner also made Australia win the World Cup recently. Hence, it's a plus point for Delhi that not only are both good players, but in form and playing those big innings at the right time."

Despite winning their sixth game on Wednesday, the Capitals remain at fifth position in the points table. They will have to win their remaining three fixtures to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.

Edited by S Chowdhury