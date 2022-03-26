IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2022 season against five-time champions Mumbai Indians tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium. The venue has not been a regular host in the IPL. But whenever this ground has hosted IPL games, batters have had a great day in the office.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Tim David and Yash Dhull will be in action during the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. So fans should expect a high-scoring encounter at the Brabourne Stadium.

Before the venue in Mumbai hosts its first game of IPL 2022, let's have a look at some interesting stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played here.

DC vs MI pitch report

As mentioned ahead, the surface at this ground has been batter-friendly. In the last four IPL games played at the venue, teams batting first have managed to post a score of 170 or more on all occasions.

In fact, in two innings, the first innings score was more than 190. Bowlers will have a hard time in the middle. For more details, fans can watch the Brabourne Stadium pitch report that will be broadcasted tomorrow before the match.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

In the previous four IPL matches at this venue, the average first innings score has been 190. Shane Watson scored a century against the Kolkata Knight Riders here in 2014, while Yusuf Pathan smacked a 37-ball 100 against Mumbai Indians on this ground in 2010.

It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to bat first.

