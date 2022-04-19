IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their sixth match of IPL 2022 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow evening at the Brabourne Stadium. This game was initially supposed to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. But because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the DC camp, the match was later shifted to Mumbai.

DC will not have Mitchell Marsh in their squad for this fixture. The star Australian all-rounder is currently in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. The rest of the Delhi Capitals players have returned negative in their tests and are likely to be available for selection.

Speaking of the match between DC and PBKS, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 191

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs. Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul and Jos Buttler's century ensured RR prevailed in a nail-biting clash.

KKR won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first. Buttler's heroics guided RR to 217/5, the biggest first innings score at this venue. In reply, KKR lost all their wickets for 210 runs.

Batters from the two franchises smashed 21 sixes in 39.4 overs of that contest. A total of 15 wickets fell in the match, with pacers accounting for six of them.

