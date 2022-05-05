IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: 3 player battles to watch out for 

In what will be an exciting mid-table clash, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (May 5).

Both DC and SRH lost their previous games on Sunday and will be eager to outdo each other to keep the qualification spot within their reach. Both sides have played nine games each and are separated by two points and as many spots in the . While the Sunrisers have won five games (10 points), Delhi have blown hot and cold and have won just four matches so far in IPL 2022.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between the two sides, we take a look at a few player matchups that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3. Prithvi Shaw vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

DC's chief enforcer Prithvi Shaw has given explosive starts to his side on a number of occasions in IPL 2022. The right-hander has operated at a strike rate of 160 this season and will have a key role to play, especially in the powerplay.

However, Shaw will have his task cut out when he goes up against swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The DC opener has been dismissed twice and scores just at run-a-ball against Kumar.

The battle between the two powerplay specialists could set the tone for the match early on.

#2. Rahul Tripathi vs Kuldeep Yadav

A flamboyant dasher, Rahul Tripathi, is the only Indian middle-order batter in the SRH batting line-up. He will be an important player for the Orange Army while tackling the spin bowlers in the middle overs.

SRH will once again hope Tripathi fares well against the in-form DC chinaman Kuldeep Yadav today. The left-armer has been the cornerstone of DC's success in this year's IPL, picking up 17 scalps in nine games.

Past battles between the two indicate this has been a firebrand of a contest. The right-hander has a strike rate of 242 against Kuldeep although he has also been dismissed by the bowler once.

#1. Rishabh Pant vs Umran Malik

In what will be a fiery encounter, DC skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to dominate the impressive Umran Malik.

The rising pacer from Srinagar has been the best uncapped player in IPL 2022 so far. With his sheer raw pace, Malik has got the better of several batters and has claimed 15 wickets in nine games.

Malik has not let the opposition breathe easily in the middle of the game. Up against him will be a bold Rishabh Pant, whose six-hitting ability is not a secret. The left-hander has maintained a strike rate of 150 along with an average of 34 this season.

However, Pant's struggles against steep bouncers will excite Malik to try a few of those today. The two Indian talents have never come across each other in the competition, which makes it an exciting battle to witness today.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia as



And catch more fun segments about your favourite stars with



Today, 9:30 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports 1Hindi/1HD Hindi/3/First Cue the 𝘞𝘢𝘩 𝘞𝘢𝘩 and theas @DelhiCapitals prep for #JordaarWeek 's #DCvSRH And catch more fun segments about your favourite stars with #YehHaiNayiDilli Today, 9:30 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports 1Hindi/1HD Hindi/3/First Cue the 𝘞𝘢𝘩 𝘞𝘢𝘩 and the 👏👏 as @DelhiCapitals prep for #JordaarWeek's #DCvSRH!And catch more fun segments about your favourite stars with #YehHaiNayiDilli:Today, 9:30 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports 1Hindi/1HD Hindi/3/First https://t.co/4PhRR00NRG

Edited by Ritwik Kumar