IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad get back to winning ways in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can Sunrisers Hyderabad get back to winning ways in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 04, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Preview

After losing two matches on the trot, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium today evening. SRH started with two defeats in their first two games but bounced back in style with five consecutive wins. They will be keen to build another winning streak in IPL 2022.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have been quite inconsistent this season. They have managed four wins from nine matches so far. DC fans will hope for a better showing from their team in their remaining five fixtures.

The Brabourne Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes ahead of the toss. Before that, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at this venue.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 188

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game at this venue, Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. RCB won the toss and batted first. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar helped them finish with 170/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 171, GT won the game with three balls to spare, thanks to contributions from Rahul Tewatia (43*) and David Miller (39).

10 sixes were smacked by the batters of the two franchises in that contest. A total of 10 wickets fell in 39.3 overs, with spinners accounting for five of them.

Edited by S Chowdhury
