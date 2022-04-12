"I am not a man for predictions" - Dinesh Karthik's cheeky reply on whether this will be RCB's year in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) in-form keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik cheekily brushed aside a query on whether he feels the franchise could lift their maiden IPL title this year.

He, however, admitted that the team is looking very good at the moment and that the mood in the camp is very positive.

RCB are taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 22 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Bangalore won the toss and invited Chennai to bat.

Speaking ahead of the match, Karthik was asked about his views on RCB's chances of winning the IPL this season. Responding to the query, he said on IPLT20.COM:

"(Laughs) I am not a man for predictions. But I must say the mood in the camp is good and I think we are (heading) in a good direction. We are in a good space, so I must say we are looking good at the moment."

Bangalore have found great rhythm in IPL 2022. After going down against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match, they have won three in a row.

Karthik has been a major contributor in the team's wins, playing the finisher's role to near perfection. Asked how he plans his innings, the veteran cricketer explained:

"It's about assessing the situation, trying to understand and use your experience to figure out what's the best way to do it on that day or that wicket. The part that I have been most excited about is the clarity that has been given to me and I am trying to do my best at it."

Heading into the clash against CSK, the 36-year-old had registered scores of 32*, 14*, 44* and 7*.

"It's a happy household" - Karthik on wife Dipika Pallikal winning two gold medals at Squash Championships

During the interaction, the cricketer hailed wife Dipika Pallikal for making a fantastic return to the squash court after a four-year hiatus. Pallikal won two gold medals at the 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships.

Asked for his reaction, the beaming cricketer said:

"It's a happy household and it's a good sign. Things are going well. Very, very happy for my wife because it's always hard to come back. She had taken a four-year hiatus. And to come back and achieve what she has done (is amazing). She was missing that a lot in the last four years. So it's good to see her back on court and achieve what she has done."

Karthik and Pallikal were blessed with twin baby boys in October last year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar