"Giving advice to Virat Kohli like showing torch to sun" - Amit Mishra backs RCB batter despite another golden duck in IPL 2022

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra tweeted in support of Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter registered his third first-ball duck in the ongoing IPL 2022. Mishra stated that giving batting advice to Kohli would be like showing a torch to the sun.

RCB thumped the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 67 runs in Sunday’s IPL 2022 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli’s horror run with the willow continued as he was dismissed off the first ball of the innings. He chipped a full ball from Jagadeesha Suchith straight to Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket. The RCB opener walked back with a wry smile on his face.

Following yet another failure for the 33-year-old star cricketer, Sportskeeda shared a tweet asking fans to share their advice for the struggling cricketer. Responding to the post, Mishra wrote:

“Giving batting advice to Virat Kohli is like showing torch to sun.”

Backing the former Indian captain to rediscover his touch with the bat, the 39-year-old added:

“Just a matter of few games before he comes back strong as ever. He did it after 2014 England tour and he will do it again.”

Kohli had a horror tour of England in 2014, scoring only 134 runs in five Tests. He made a brilliant return to the country four years later, amassing 593 runs in another five-match Test series.

“If you don’t play, how do you get your form back?” - Sunil Gavaskar not in favor of Virat Kohli taking a break

While there have been calls from various corners to give Kohli a break, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar made it clear that the former captain should not miss matches for the country as that is the top priority.

Speaking on Star Sports, he opined:

"As long as the break doesn’t mean he is missing India matches. India matches should be No. 1 priority. It’s as simple as that.”

He urged the struggling cricketer to keep fighting it out in the middle and added:

"I think the thing is that if you don’t play, how do you get your form back? Sitting in the change room, it’s not going to get your form back. The more you play, the more chances you getting your form back."

Gavaskar pointed out that a break wouldn’t serve the main motive as the batter has to find form in a year when the T20 World Cup will be played. He explained:

"You ask all over India, you want everybody in India who follows the game will say ‘we want the form for India’. Right? So you can’t take a break for an India game. You want Kohli to start scoring runs for India. All of us want that.”

The former RCB captain has scored 216 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34 in IPL 2022.

