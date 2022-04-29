IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

After a close win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow afternoon at the Brabourne Stadium. The Titans have been unstoppable this season, with seven victories from eight matches.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have won five of their nine matches. RCB have an opportunity to strengthen their chances of a place in the playoffs by beating GT tomorrow. However, looking at the recent performances of both teams, GT will start as the favorites.

The Brabourne Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the start time. Before that, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous games at this venue.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 189

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets. A fantastic bowling performance from SRH helped them bowl RCB out for just 68 runs in the first innings. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan scalped three wickets each.

SRH needed only eight overs to chase down the 69-run target. A 28-ball 47 from Abhishek Sharma guided Hyderabad to the win.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the contest, with pacers accounting for nine of them. Only two sixes were hit in the match between Hyderabad and Bangalore.