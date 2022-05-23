IPL 2022: Has Tim David taken the baton from Kieron Pollard for MI?

As Tim David smashed monstrous sixes off arguably one of the best death bowlers in the county, the entire Wankhede crowd suddenly realized that they had a gem on their hands. The 26-year-old smashed T Natarajan for four huge sixes in an over and took Mumbai Indians (MI) to the brink of a sensational win.

However, his run-out was a great metaphor for what could have been as far as MI are concerned. Despite snapping him up for a whopping INR 8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Mumbai benched Tim David after just two games.

Alarmingly, the five-time IPL champions even went into some of their league games with just 2-3 foreign players but refrained from using David's ability. It wasn't until they lost eight games in a row that they realized they had to bring the big-hitter in and give him ample game time.

Tim David was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) setup for the IPL 2021 season, but faced just three deliveries and was released. Perhaps not many realized what kind of ability he had and he showed it in other T20 leagues around the world.

The 26-year-old played 11 games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season, scoring 278 runs at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 194.4. While Mumbai fans were in shock for the time period that David was out of the team, they finally got to see their star hammer some mammoth sixes in the tournament.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan 186 runs @ 216.3 strike rate this season. Tim David warra finisher in making. 186 runs @ 216.3 strike rate this season. Tim David warra finisher in making.

Tim David showed MI what they were missing

Interestingly, Tim David's entry point in MI almost coincided with what has arguably been the legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard's worst IPL season. He scored just 144 runs in 11 games and that proved to be really costly for MI as they couldn't get the desired finish to their innings, especially when they were coasting in run-chases.

But Tim David showed exactly what he is capable of in similar situations by almost single-handedly winning them the game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 26-year-old smashed 46(18) and proved that he belonged to arguably the best T20 league in the world.

Not just against SRH, but David played a crucial role in all of MI's wins this season and fittingly so. His cameo against the Rajasthan Royals broke the chase open when MI were in a tricky situation. Especially that 97m six against Yuzvendra Chahal put all his doubters to bed who said he couldn’t play spin well.

MI's win against Gujarat Titans was remembered for the sensational final over by Daniel Sams, where he conceded just three runs. But that was probably the game where the baton was literally passed to David from Pollard.

While Pollard walked back after a disappointing knock, Tim David came out all guns blazing. His sensible knock of 44 helped MI post a competitive total on the board.

David probably saved his best for the last as his crucial 34(11) once again took MI out of a tricky situation. Pollard didn't play the final three games of the season for Mumbai, but David showed his pedigree in each of them.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Kieron Pollard and Tim David after the match. Kieron Pollard and Tim David after the match. https://t.co/Fipou8Z8o6

The moment of reckoning will soon come for the five-time IPL champions when they sit in the off-season and try to have an honest conversation with the MI legend. Pollard arguably no longer instills the same kind of fear in bowlers that Tim David has achieved this season and that could possibly be a huge sign for MI's future.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏 #ipl 2022 #mumbaiindians Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏#ipl #ipl2022 #mumbaiindians https://t.co/YcdDmcChpF

With the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Daniel Sams likely to be retained, it will be interesting to see whether MI hold on to Pollard. However, one thing is for certain is that Mumbai have found a new cult hero in David.

