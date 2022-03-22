“Have high hopes from Sarfaraz Khan this time” - Wasim Jaffer on IPL 2022’s uncapped players to watch out for

Former opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that he has high hopes for Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition. According to Jaffer, Sarfaraz could get a chance to bat at No.3 or 4 for Delhi Capitals (DC), where he can make a bigger impact.

The 24-year-old, who represents Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, was terrific in the recently-concluded league stage of the domestic tournament. He registered scores of 275, 63, 48 and 165 in three matches.

The youngster was picked up by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL mega auction for ₹20 lakh. He played only a couple of matches for Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year and did not score any runs. In the season before that, he managed only 33 runs in five matches at an average of under 17.

Naming Sarfaraz as one of the uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2022, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“I have high hopes from Sarfaraz Khan this time. He has played at numbers 5, 6, and 7 mostly. But, this year we might get to see him bat at 3 or 4, which I feel is a better position for him. In Ranji as well, he bats at 4-5 and that position suits him. It remains to be seen how he transforms his Ranji form in the IPL. He plays some unusual shots in the T20 format, so he has that game.”

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals | How good was that Natraj Shot from Sarfaraz? 🤩



Overall, Sarfaraz has featured in 40 IPL matches, scoring 441 runs at an average of 23.21 and a strike rate of 138.24.

“Hoping Tilak Varma gets a chance and does well” - Aakash Chopra on his uncapped player for IPL 2022

Former India opener Aakash Chopra picked Tilak Varma as his uncapped player to watch out for in IPL 2022. The 19-year-old was purchased by the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the auction for ₹1.7 crore.

The Hyderabad youngster is a left-handed batter who can bowl some off-spin as well. Speaking about Varma, Chopra said:

“Tilak Varma has been picked by Mumbai Indians. MI’s auction strategy this time revolved around the fact that they scout very well. They pick the best uncapped players. MI have placed their faith in Tilak Varma this time. I am investing my faith in Mumbai Indians. I am hoping Tilak Varma gets a chance and does well too.”

Varma has played 15 T20 matches so far, scoring 381 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 143.77.

Edited by Samya Majumdar