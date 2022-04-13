IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 2 [Watch]

The second week of IPL 2022 culminated as fans witnessed some blockbuster encounters during the second week of the mega event. Gujarat Titans impressed the cricket universe by maintaining their 100% win record in their debut season, whereas the Lucknow Super Giants completed a hat-trick of wins as well.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time winners Mumbai Indians had yet another forgettable week in IPL 2022. Both franchises failed to get off the mark in the new season.

There were some excellent performances from the players in the second week of IPL 2022. In this article now, we will have a look at the HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of the week.

#3 Umesh Yadav’s resurgence in IPL 2022

When IPL 2022 began, not many members of the cricket universe would have predicted that Umesh Yadav would be one of the top contenders in the race to the Purple Cap. The Indian fast bowler warmed the benches for the entire season last year at the Delhi Capitals.

This year, the Kolkata Knight Riders roped him in at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction and gave him a place in the XI from the first match itself. Yadav stole the show with his brilliant bowling performances in the powerplay. Last week, he picked up a four-wicket haul to help KKR defeat the Punjab Kings.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his happiness in the latest episode of HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jio Moments. After seeing Umesh perform so well, the “turbanator” said that the fast bowler has grabbed the golden opportunity with both hands in IPL 2022, giving KKR full protection in the powerplay overs.

#2 Liam Livingstone’s all-round brilliance against CSK

The England all-rounder fired all cylinders in the game against the Chennai Super Kings and scored a quickfire fifty.

The England all-rounder fired all cylinders in the game against the Chennai Super Kings and scored a quickfire fifty. He followed it up with two wickets in the bowling department and a sensational catch off his own bowling.

Harbhajan Singh, in the episode, labelled Livingstone’s innings as a display of ‘unbelievable hitting’.

#1 Jos Buttler’s match-winning 100 against MI

Jos Buttler protected the Rajasthan Royals from a defeat against Mumbai Indians despite an ordinary show from most of the batters of the team.

Buttler held one end in the match against the Mumbai Indians and smashed a 68-ball 100 to ensure that the Rajasthan Royals were in the driver’s seat against the five-time champions.

The England wicket-keeper became the first batter to score a century in this year’s Indian Premier League tournament. Harbhajan Singh was in awe of Buttler’s batting performance, and he commented that if one prepares a list of the batters who can hit sixes at will then Buttler’s name would be at the top.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal