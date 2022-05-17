IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 7 [Watch]

Another week of IPL 2022 is in the history books, with new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continuing their excellent form in their debut seasons. Both teams inched closer to the playoffs during the previous week, while Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were officially eliminated from the race to the top-four.

The other six teams are competing for a place in the next round, and at the moment, it seems like Rajasthan Royals (RR) will make cut. One of the other five franchises will take the fourth spot in the final standings.

There were a lot of ups and downs on the points table during the previous week. Fans also witnessed some incredible performances from the players, and here's a look at the Top 3 Moments of the Week.

3. Rashid Khan’s game-changing spell against Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans faced off against the Lucknow Super Giants last week at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium to determine which team would qualify for the playoffs first. GT won the toss and opted to bat first. They finished with 144/4 in their 20 overs.

It looked like the Lucknow-based franchise would win the match because the target wasn’t that big. However, Rashid Khan gave full protection to the Gujarat Titans from the Lucknow Super Giants batters and picked up four wickets to turn the game in his team’s favour. He dismissed Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and Jason Holder.

Rashid Khan gave full protection to the Gujarat Titans from the Lucknow Super Giants batters and picked up four wickets to turn the game in his team's favour. He dismissed Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and Jason Holder.

2. Jasprit Bumrah takes his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL

Jasprit Bumrah’s form worried the Indian cricket fans this year. He struggled to take wickets for the Mumbai Indians in this IPL. But the experienced pacer proved that form is temporary and class is permanent in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Jasprit Bumrah saved his Mumbai Indians from the dangerous KKR batting lineup. He picked up five wickets in the slog overs to give MI some much-needed momentum.

Bumrah bowled 18 dot balls in his spell of four overs where he conceded only 10 runs. The speedster picked up the wickets of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, and Sheldon Jackson. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Bumrah for his decision to bowl more bouncers in that IPL game.

1. Mitchell Marsh’s 1st IPL Man of the Match award in a decade

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

It's how you finish 89(62)

Well played Mitch Marsh 🏽 🏽 #RRvDC #IPL2022 It's not how you start 5*(13)It's how you finish 89(62)Well played Mitch Marsh It's not how you start 5*(13)It's how you finish 89(62)Well played Mitch Marsh 👏🏽👏🏽 #RRvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/EACnCUGsmb

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh won his first IPL Man of the Match award since 2011 while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) last week against the Rajasthan Royals.

His maiden IPL Man of the Match award came for Pune Warriors 11 years ago. More than a decade later, he added one more trophy to his cabinet with a match-winning half-century.

Marsh had an injury and a battle with COVID-19 this year, but it did not stop him from bringing his ‘A’ game to the table for DC. The Aussie scored 89 runs in the game against RR, smashing 5 fours and 7 sixes to help his team chase down a 161-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh mentioned how Marsh had done well for Australia in a similar role during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, while appreciating his excellent knock.

