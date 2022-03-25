IPL 2022: Revisiting Rohit Sharma’s performances in IPL finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has led the franchise to five title wins (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020), one more than MS Dhoni, who has captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four triumphs.

Before moving to MI, the star batter also won the IPL title with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2009 under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy. Rohit is at No.3 in the all-time leading run-getters list in the T20 league.

In 213 matches, he has smashed 5611 runs at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 130.39. The 35-year-old has struck one hundred and 40 half-centuries in the IPL. As captain, the elegant batter has led Mumbai in 129 matches, winning 75 of those contests.

Rohit Sharma in IPL finals

The Mumbai Indians captain has featured in six IPL finals till date. We revisit his performances in these big encounters.

#1 2009 (Deccan Chargers) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rohit Sharma batting for Deccan Chargers. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit won his first IPL title as a player in 2009 with DC. Batting at No. 5, he played a nice cameo of 24 off 23 balls after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sent Deccan into bat in Johannesburg. The youngster hit one four and one six before being caught trying to take on Anil Kumble. Herschelle Gibbs’ unbeaten half-century lifted DC to 143 for 6.

Rohit did not have much to do on the field. He bowled one over in which he conceded nine runs without taking a wicket. The Chargers won the final by six runs as Pragyan Ojha claimed 3 for 28 while Andrew Symonds and Harmeet Singh chipped in with two wickets each.

#2 2013 vs Chennai Super Kings

Rohit won the toss and batted in his first IPL final for MI, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata in 2013. Coming into bat at No. 4, he fell cheaply, caught and bowled by Albie Morkel for just two off five deliveries. The captain’s dismissal left Mumbai in dire straits at 16 for 3. They recovered to post a competitive 148 for 9, courtesy of Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 32-ball 60.

CSK collapsed in the chase. By the time Rohit took Murali Vijay’s (18) catch off Mitchell Johnson’s bowling, Chennai had stumbled to 39 for 6. The skipper moved his bowlers around smartly as MI held CSK to 125 for 9. Johnson, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh all claimed two wickets each.

#3 2015 vs Chennai Super Kings

The MI skipper hammered a half-century in the 2015 IPL final. Pic: BCCI

Rohit was the Player of the Final as MI thumped CSK by 41 runs to lift their second IPL title in 2015. Chennai sent Mumbai into bat after winning the toss. Coming in at No. 3, the MI skipper hammered 50 off only 26 balls.

The aggressive right-hander slammed six fours and two sixes during his innings and featured in a 120-run second-wicket stand with Lendl Simmons (68 off 45). Thanks to the duo and some handy contributions from Pollard (36) and Ambati Rayudu (36*), MI posted 202 for 5.

Despite Dwayne Smith’s 57, CSK were restricted to 161 for 8 in the chase. Rohit took a catch at extra cover to dismiss Faf du Plessis (1) off Vinay Kumar’s bowling. Mitchell McClenaghan claimed 3 for 25 from MI while Malinga and Harbhajan picked up two wickets each.

#4 2017 vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rohit chipped in with a crucial 22-ball 24 in the 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Hyderabad. In a low-scoring thriller, the MI skipper’s knock was worth a lot more.

Mumbai batted first after winning the toss. Coming in at No. 4, the captain struck four boundaries in his cameo before being caught by Shardul Thakur at deep midwicket off Adam Zampa’s bowling. Krunal Pandya’s 47 took MI to 129 for 8.

With the ball, Johnson claimed 3 for 26 for MI while Bumrah picked up 2 for 26. For RPS, skipper Steve Smith scored 51 but was dismissed by Johnson in the last over. It came down to four off the last ball, but Pune could only manage two as Mumbai sneaked home by one run.

#5 2019 vs Chennai Super Kings

The MI captain in action during the 2019 final. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit did not make a significant contribution in the 2019 final against CSK in Hyderabad. But his calm presence out in the middle helped as MI pulled off another one-run victory.

Mumbai batted first after winning the toss, after which the captain and Quinton de Kock added a swift 45 for the first wicket. However, immediately after De Kock perished for 29, the skipper was also dismissed for 15. The MI leader edged Deepak Chahar behind the wickets to end his innings, which featured one four and one six. Pollard’s unbeaten 41 took MI to a respectable 149 for 8.

CSK’s chase was kept on track by Shane Watson (80 off 59) even as wickets kept falling around him. It all boiled down to the last over in which Chennai needed nine. Malinga bowled some brilliant yorkers to keep the batters under check. With five needed off three balls, Watson was run out attempting a non-existent single. Malinga then trapped Thakur (2) lbw with a slower one to bowl Mumbai to a famous win.

#6 2020 vs Delhi Capitals

Rohit missed part of the 2020 edition due to a hamstring injury. But he was back for the playoffs and played a significant role in MI’s win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final in Dubai. Delhi batted first after winning the toss and put up a competitive 156 for 7, courtesy of fifties from skipper Shreyas Iyer and further captain Rishabh Pant. Trent Boult starred with 3 for 30 with the ball for MI.

Mumbai needed to get off to a good start in the chase and Rohit provided the same with a sublime half-century. He scored 68 off 51, striking five fours and four sixes as MI eased towards their fifth title triumph.

Rohit fell to Anrich Nortje in the 17th over, attempting his favorite pull shot. Following his departure, Ishan Kishan (33* off 19) guided MI home to a five-wicket win with eight balls in hand.

