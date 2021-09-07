IPL 2021: Deccan Chargers 2011 Team - Where are They Now? 

The Deccan Chargers were the first IPL team to take the wooden spoon home as they finished last on the points table in the inaugural edition of the tournament. But the Deccan Chargers bounced back in style next season, becoming the first IPL team to win the competition outside India.

Some great players like Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Andrew Symonds, Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, Dale Steyn, Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma and many others represented the Deccan Chargers in the IPL. Almost 10 years have passed since the fans saw the Chargers in the competition.

Deccan Chargers finished seventh in IPL 2011

As mentioned ahead, the Chargers finished last and first in the 2008 and 2009 IPL seasons respectively. In 2010, they made the semifinals but could not defend the trophy. The team released some of their big names ahead of the IPL 2011 Mega Auction.

They formed a new squad, with Kumar Sangakkara as the captain. In 2011, they opened their campaign with a home match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 9. DC lost that game by eight wickets.

In this article today, we will take a look at all 11 players who played for the Chargers in that fixture and where they are now.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Ishank Jaggi

Shikhar Dhawan scored 24 runs for Deccan Chargers in that match

Shikhar Dhawan and Ishank Jaggi opened the innings for the Deccan Chargers in their opening game of IPL 2011. The two openers had a 40-run partnership before Amit Singh dismissed Dhawan.

Dhawan is still active in the IPL, playing for the Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Ishank had a brief stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017-18, but he could not make it big. He now plays first-class cricket for Jharkhand.

Middle-order Batsmen: Kumar Sangakkara, Bharat Chipli and Dwaraka Ravi Teja

Kumar Sangakkara got out for a duck against RR

Kumar Sangakkara captained the Deccan Chargers for the first time against the Rajasthan Royals in 2011. However, the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman lost his wicket before he could open his account.

Bharat Chipli and Dwaraka Ravi Teja were the other middle-order batters in the XI. Sangakkara has now retired, and he became the Marlyebone Cricket Club (MCC) President in 2019. He is also the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals.

Ravi Teja is currently playing for Meghalaya in the domestic arena, while Chipli was one of the Kannada commentators in IPL 2021.

